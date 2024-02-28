Take a Dip in the Disney Store Backyard Plush Pool and Get Ready for Spring and Summer

The backyard of the Disney Play House Experience was completely furnished by Disney Store. One of the hallmarks of the original store design was a centralized mountain of plush, known as Plush Mountain. But since this is a backyard, it became a Plush Pool! Take a cuddly (and dry) swim of your own when you bring home a Disney plushie today.

Spring is almost here, and Disney Store recently unveiled its swimwear collection for 2024. The Mickey and Minnie Mouse Family Swim Collection features something for every member of the family. There are even new styles (and friends) available from Disney nuiMOs, the poseable, dressable plush figure craze from Japan.

When the weather is nice, it’s a good opportunity to encourage kids to play outside. But indoor toys easily become outdoor toys, and nobody knows toys like the toys from Pixar’s Toy Story. Woody and Rex pretended to be asleep during our tour, but we all know they come to life when humans aren’t around. These toys are able to talk amongst themselves. And Star Wars BB-8 Interactive Remote Control Droids roll around at your command just like in the saga, able to roll over almost any surface.

Picnic time becomes even more fun with Disney ily 4ever dolls. Several new dolls were recently released, and many of their accessory packs are designed for summer fun, including a Space Mountan stargazing camping set.

There’s always something fun and exciting at Disney Store, whether you’re trying to create fun in the backyard, or anywhere. Dive-in!

