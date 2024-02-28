New LEGO Star Wars Releases Displayed During Disney Play House Experience Alongside Other 25th Anniversary Sets

During Disney Consumer Products’ interactive Disney Play House Experience, we were offered a hands-on look at some LEGO Star Wars products that are about to be released on March 1st. This year marks the 25th anniversary of LEGO’s partnership with Star Wars, and this play zone was well-themed to the milestone, starting with a 3D poster for Star Wars: New Hope made entirely out of LEGO!

R2-D2 is the mascot for the anniversary, and a life-size LEGO R2-D2 was also in the exhibit, which lights up. It will be touring the country, so keep your eyes peeled at your local LEGO Store in case he rolls into town. He was made for selfies, with a special frame that fans can unlock when scanning the QR code on his base.

A long table featured all of the LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary sets to date, including several that will be released this Friday, March 1st. Not exactly life-size, the LEGO brick-built R2-D2 toy figure measures 9 in. high, 6 in. wide, and 4 in. deep when all 1,050 pieces are assembled. Suitable for ages 10 and up, this LEGO R2-D2 has a head that rotates 360 degrees and includes an attachable third leg, attachable periscope, and attachable tools. Included with this release is an exclusive LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary minifigure of Darth Malak from the Knights of the Old Republic comics and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes video game.

Net everyone has the room or the budget for the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon (at the end of this post), but among the new releases is a shelf-friendly build that measures 5 in. high, 9.5 in. long and 7.5 in.wide. The LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon build-and-display starship model is part of the mid-scale LEGO Star Wars Starship Collection, which makes it possible for fans to collect and build a galaxy of ships without letting them take control of their home. With 921 pieces, this is a fun way to celebrate the most iconic ship from the one that started it all, Star Wars: A New Hope.

Speaking of starting it all, also from A New Hope is the Tantive IV starship, the first ship you see on screen after the opening crawl (followed closely by a Star Destroyer). Measuring 6 in. high, 12.5 in. long, and 4 in. wide, this 654-piece kit includes the ship’s 11 engines and turbolasers, and comes with a stand complete with 25th anniversary nameplate.

The LEGO Star Wars Starship Collection continues to expand with a model of General Grievous’ the Invisible Hand from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. This 557-piece build measures over 7 in. high, 11.5 in. long and 3.5 in. wide.

Recreating the moment when the Tantine IV is boarded from A New Hope is this playset fittingly called Boarding the Tantine IV. It comes with 7 minifigures – Darth Vader, Captain Antilles, 2 Stormtoopers, 2 Rebel Fleet Troopers, and an exclusive Arc Trooper Fives from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This 502-piece playset is for ages 8 and up. Fun features include levers to flick blast doors open and to topple enemies.

The showcase also included displays of products already available. From the world of The Mandalorian comes The Razor Crest starship, which includes minifigures of The Mandalorian, Grogu, The Mythrol, Kuiil, and a Blurrg. This build is 6,186 pieces and once completed, measures 9 inches high, 28 inches long, and 19.5 inches wide.

Released last year in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is the Chewbacca build-and-display figure, which stands 18 inches tall when all 2,319 pieces have been put together. He’s completed by a bandolier and giant bowcaster. The set also includes a plaque with information about the character, plus a Chewbacca LEGO minifigure with a stud-shooting bowcaster.

The Ultimate Collector Series X-Wing Starfighter comes with two minifigures – Luke Skywalker with a lightsaber and an outfit designed specifically for this set, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure that fits behind the cockpit. The wings can be adjusted from flight mode to attack mode, and the display stand includes a plaque full of X-wing technical data.

Recreate your favorite battles from The Clone Wars with the Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack for ages 7 and up. It comes with 4 LEGO Star Wars minifigures (1 Clone Shock Trooper, 3 Clone Troopers) and 5 LEGO figures (3 Super Battle Droids and 2 Battle Droids), plus a speeder bike built for 2, a buildable STAP speeder vehicle toy for a Battle Droid, a tri-droid with 3 flick shooters, and a defensive post with a stud shooter.

Following The Clone Wars (cannonically), from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, comes the AT-TE Walker set for ages 9 and up. 5 LEGO minifigures (Commander Cody, a 212th Clone Gunner, 3 212th Clone Troopers), 3 Battle Droids, and a buildable Dwarf Spider Droid accompany this buildable AT-TE, which is ready for play once built. It has has posable legs and an extendable handle to lift and move it, plus an easy-to-access cockpit.

From Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back comes the brick-built TIE Bomber Starfighter, which includes minifigures of Darth Vader with a lightsaber, Vice Admiral Sloane, a TIE Bomber Pilot, and a Gonk Droid. Once built, the ship features a minifigure cockpit, a torpedo-dropping function, and 2 stud shooters.

Fans of Young Jedi Adventures ages 4 and up can get into the fun with The Crimson Firehawk set that also includes a buildable speeder bike. Comes with 3 LEGO characters – Nash Durango, an RJ-83 droid that fits on Nash’s back, and Nubs.

Kids age 9 and up can act out adventures from Ahsoka with Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle, a buildable starship that comes with minifigures of Ahsoka Tano with 2 lightsabers, Sabine Wren with 2 blasters, Professor Huyang with a wrench accessory element. and Marrok with a double-bladed lightsaber. The 601-piece shuttle measures 3.5 in. high, 10.5 in. long and 9 in. wide when built.

Entering the more premium line for diehard LEGO Star Wars fans with space to spare is the Ultimate Collector Series Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser from The Clone Wars, themed to the animated series’ 20th anniversary. Comes with minifigures of Captain Rex and Admiral Yularen who fit on the plaque specially designed to accompany this 5,374-piece build, which measures 12.5 in. high, 43 in. long, and 21 in. wide.

Also from the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series is Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder, with screen-accurate details from Star Wars: A New Hope like the turbine engine missing its cover. The display stand creates a hovering effect, and it also includes a technical data plaque. Comes with minifigures of Luke Skywalker with a lightsaber and electrobinoculars, and C-3PO. After assembling the build’s 1890 pieces, the Landspeeder measures over 4 in. high, 19 in. long, and 11.5 in. wide.

To close out the LEGO Star Wars showcase comes the largest, most detailed Millennium Falcon model ever released. 7,500 pieces are combined to create Han Solo’s Corellian freighter that will measure 8″ high, 33″ long, and 23″ wide. This LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set was designed to fit the ship’s appearance across multiple installments of the saga, including the Original Triloy and Sequel Trilogy.

Original Trilogy minifigures include Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO. From the Sequel Trilogy, there’s Older Han Solo, Rey, Finn, BB-8, 2 Porgs, and a buildable Mynock. They can be arranged and displayed in detailed interior sections of the ship, which are concealed behind easy-to-remove hull panels. These spaces include a cockpit that can hold four minifigures, an engine room, a lowering ramp, and the main hold, where fans will build a seating area, Dejarik holographic game, and engineering station.

To sum it up, the LEGO Star Wars room of the Disney Play House Experience had fun for all ages from a galaxy, far, far away. From the youngest of younglings with sets from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the most high-end, premium sets designed for adults, there’s no better way to celebrate 25 years of LEGO’s partnership with Star Wars than through one of these new and upcoming sets.

