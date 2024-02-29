Disney Showcases Top New Toys for Preschoolers – Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Spider-Man, SuperKitties, Cars, Frozen, and More!

The Spark Joy in the Everyday Playroom at the Disney Play House Experience by Disney Consumer Products had everything a preschooler in 2024 could want. With interactive toys from evergreen brands like Mickey Mouse, Cars, and Frozen, to the latest Disney Junior hits, there was much to see and even more to play with.

A DJ kept the room lively with Disney Junior hits like “The Hot Dog Song,” flanked by two giant versions of new releases from Just Play.

From Disney Junior’s Mickey Mouse Funhouse dinosaur special, kids will have a blast with the Roarin’ Safari Dino, which comes with Safari figures of Mickey, Minnie, and Donald Duck. A lever in the T-Rex’s back opens and closes its mouth, and it also makes sounds.

The Mickey Mouse dino fun continues with the compatible Mickey Mouse Funhouse Dino Rover playset, which includes a vehicle that lights up and plays sounds, and includes two dinosaur figures along with Mickey Mouse.

A larger than life Minnie Mouse Butterfly Ballerina showcased the beauty of this singing and dancing plush. As she sings the song “Just Like a Butterfly,” her tutu magically spins around her waist.

Minnie Mouse is a fashion icon with her signature polka dot looks, and kids can glam up just like her with the Minnie Mouse Bowfabulous Bag Set, which houses accessories including a light and sounds cell phone, a pair of heart-shaped toy sunglasses, a play credit card, and play play lipstick.

Butterfly Ballerina Minnie Mouse was joined on the dance floor by the animated Mickey Mouse Hot Diggity Dance & Play plush. This interactive doll sings and dances to the "Hot Dog Song" from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, encouraging kids to move and groove with him. He also has two game modes, "Freeze Dance" and "What's That Sound?"

“Kitty-cat! Kitty cat!” Is that the sound of the SuperKitties being called into action? I think it is! Bitsy, Buddy, Giny, and Sparks are ready to come home as adorable plushies from Just Play. Meow!

To the world, he’s Spider-Man. But to all of his friends from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, he’s Peter Parker. The dual identity of this young webslinger is revealed with the Spidey Secret Reveal Plush, whose mask can be raised to reveal the child beneath the costume.

LEGO is gearing up for more fun with a new playset for ages 4 and up from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, the Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters, coming Friday, March 1st.

And Spidey and his friends can leap into action courtesy of Hasbro with the Spidey & Friends Web Spinners Webquarters playset, which lights up, plays 50 sounds and phrases from the series, and comes with a SPidey figure, vehicle, and accessories.

It’s time to race for the Piston Cup with friends from Pixar’s Cars. The Glow Racers Launch & Criss-Cross Playset comes with Lightning McQueen and Jackson Storm, and a launcher with two modes – a straight shot in 'daytime mode' or a criss-cross stunt in 'night mode.' The cars and set pieces glow in the dark for night mode. A checkered flag determines who wins each race.

The Transforming Mack Playset is both a transporter and a tune-up center. Guido is waiting inside to help cars get back into the race, with a car wash station, tire change area, and a launcher to send cars back into the race.

Open Mack's trailer and unfold to reveal Guido with multiple play areas to get cars back in the race! Compatible with other Mattel Cars toys, sold separately.

And the Cars LEGO Duplo collection expands on March 1st with the Mack at the Race set.

LEGO Duplo is also about to get into the fun of Frozen 2 with the Elsa & Bruni in the Enchanted Forest playset.

Is playtime already over? Well, at least we get to drive away in style in the Minnie Mouse Convertible by Huffy, powered by a rechargeable 6-volt battery for kids 3 and up who weigh less than 65 lbs.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)