Marvel Home Decor Inspiration Ideas from uper Heroes Assemble Lounge at the Disney Play House Experience

Welcome to the Super Heroes Assemble Lounge, part of the Disney Play House Experience, a showcase of ways to bring your Marvel fandom home by Disney Consumer Products. The lounge offered boundless opportunities to spend time with your favorite Marvel heroes, from roleplay items for kids and kidults, to home decor and ways to fuel your body for an epic workout. Let’s take a look at all the mighty options.

Turn any living space into a Marvel Comic with the Avengers Assemble Technicolor Rug by Ruggable, available in various sizes. Be ready for action with the Marvel Legends Series Falcon and Winter Soldier Captain America Premium Role Play Shield (aimed at an adult collector) and the Hulk Gamma Smash Role Play Fists (aimed at kids).

Accent any space with Jay Franko Throw Pillows available in Captain America and Spider-Man, or a Baby Groot Pillow Buddy. Introduce your heroes in training to the classic game of Monopoly with the Spidey and his Amazing Friends Edition of Monopoly Jr. And kids can dress up as their favorite Spidey characters with Zentai Suits from Jazwares, available in Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Spider-Gwen.

You’ve got to stay hydrated when saving the world. Hang on to your minerals with Marvel Super LXR by Arizona. Or add your own beverage to Marvel designs by Corkcicle, available in tumbler, sport canteen, and buzz cup styles. And earn a sweet treat with Marvel Avengers Partake snack packs.

Power your workouts with Marvel-themed GNC Whey Protein in four excelsior flavors themed to Captain America, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Iron Man.

Give your room a wow factor with the Spider-Man Premium Format Figure by Sideshow Collectibles.

Iron Man fans will want to display the Life-Size Replica Nano Gauntlet, which pairs well with The Infinity Saga Battle Diorama Series Iron Man Mark VII (Battle of New York) 1/10 Art Scale Limited Edition Statue

Acrylic wall art from Pottery Barn Teen comes in a variety of options. On display were Black Panther and Hulk.

Marvel Legends Role Play Helmets for adults aren’t just for cosplay. They make amazing home decor. Iron Spider-Man and Black Panther were on display.

The ultimate Marvel LEGO set, LEGO Avengers Tower stands 3 feet tall when all 5,201 pieces are assembled, and it comes with 31 minifigures from the Infinity Saga. And once completed, it makes a striking decoration for diehard MCU fans.

X-Men ‘97 is almost here, and quite a few products were on display from the new Disney+ animated series. Action figures are compatible with the X-Jet playset, which comes with Storm.

Kids can become Wolverine with the Slash Action Claw, while adults can travel in style with the cosmetic travel set from Heroes & Villains.

And you can bring X-Men ‘97 to your home arcade with the upcoming Marvel Vs Capcom 2 X-Men '97 Edition Deluxe Arcade from Arcade 1 Up, now available for pre-order.

The X-Men ‘97 fun also extends to Funko Pop! Figures, including 8-Bit Jubilee and Magneto (both exclusive to Target), and a Funko exclusive Bishop.

The Spider-Verse comes home in blacklight styles. Two Target-exclusive Funko Pop! Sets pair Spider-Gwen & Spider-Woman and Spider-Man 2099 & Spider-Man India. And keep the webs glowing with the Spider-Man Hanging Neon Light from Toynk.

The classic fun of Hot Wheels gets a Spider-Man twist with the Hot Wheels RacerVerse Toy Car Track Set, which makes a big impact with Doc Ock’s metal arms as part of the track.

Additional RacerVerse Vehicles sold separately, each featuring an oversized Marvel characters head riding in their themed vehicle. And families can make memories together with the easy to travel with Spot It! Marvel Emojis card game.

You can always take a piece of Marvel with you when you leave the Super Heroes Assemble Lounge through wearable accessories. Lids makes snapback hats in youth sizes themed to Captain America, Spider-Man, and Groot, and Retro A-Frame Snapback Hats for adults themed to Spider-Man, Deadpool, and Hulk.

And Diff Eyewear brings Marvel heroes to sunglasses with Iron Man, Black Widow, and Black Panther styles.

While the Super Heroes Assemble Lounge was a temporary pop-up at the Disney Play House Experience, it showcased a lot of neat ways that Marvel fans can decorate their spaces to keep the action going when credits start to roll on the latest MCU movie or show, or when you read the last page of this week’s pull list from Marvel Comics.

