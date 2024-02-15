runDisney Reveals Heroic Merchandise for the 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a first look at the heroic merchandise created for the 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by CORKCICLE.

What’s Happening:

Returning to Walt Disney World Resort from February 22nd–26th, you’ll join some of Disney’s most beloved Princesses and Queens for an unforgettable race weekend celebrating the ways we are all heroes, every day.

Highlighting the event weekend artwork, which celebrates the heroic spirit of some of your favorite Disney Princesses and Queens, expo attendees will find a variety of logo performance apparel and finisher products including shirts and jackets in multiple styles.

Carry your race weekend medals in a themed Loungefly mini backpack and pair it with the matching ear headband. Or take home one of the other exciting products including CORKCICLE drinkware, LUG themed bag (perfect for holding your drinkware!), a weekend-themed Spirit Jersey, shoe ornament and more!

Runners can also look to add a little more sparkle to their accomplishments with official event charms from Pandora Jewelry. Stop by the Pandora Jewelry booth location in either the AdventHealth Arena or in the Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World of Sports to pick yours up in person and shop the latest jewelry collections.

Make plans to pick up official event weekend merchandise and more during the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. All Guests are invited to attend during the following dates and times: Thursday, February 22nd, 2024: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday, February 23rd, 2024: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, February 24th, 2024: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On February 22nd, the runDisney Merchandise Shop will only be accessible via a virtual queue on the My Disney Experience App.

Guests can join the virtual queue from the comfort of their Walt Disney World Resort Hotel or home.

Keep in mind, the virtual queue will be the only way to access the shop on the first day of the expo and will be implemented as needed on the following expo days.

For more information on the virtual queue process, click here