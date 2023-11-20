4 Disney and Star Wars Squishmallows Make Their Way to shopDisney for the First Time!

They’re fluffy, they’re squishy, they’re cuddly, they’re adorable and they’re available on shopDisney! We’re talking about Squishmallows of course! The popular plush line has brought four characters from Disney and Star Wars stories to life and you won’t want to miss out on welcoming the cute creatures to your home.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It doesn’t matter the time of year, everyone can fall in love with a plush companion! While shopDisney has dozens of plush styles showcasing favorite characters, this fall, for the first time, they are adding Squishmallows to the fold.

Whether you’re shopping for a kid or kid at heart (yourself) these perfect plushies are here to keep you company and with four characters to choose from it might be impossible to decide! The lineup includes: Ariel ( The Little Mermaid ) Winnie the Pooh Chewbacca (Star Wars) Grogu aka Baby Yoda ( The Mandalorian )

Each plush measures between 10-inches and 14-inches tall and has a sculpted body and embroidered details.

The charming assortment of Disney Squishmallows are available for the on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Ariel Squishmallows Plush – The Little Mermaid – 14" – $24.99

Winnie the Pooh Squishmallows Plush – 14" – $24.99

Chewbacca Squishmallows Plush – Star Wars – 10" – $22.99

Grogu Squishmallows Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – 10" – $22.99

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!