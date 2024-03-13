Fantasy Flash Sale: 30% Off Loungefly Accessories

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 30% Off Loungefly accessories.

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today Disney Store is offering 30% Off Loungefly Accessories

Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Ear Headbands and Wallets

Minnie Mouse and Friends Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

R2-D2 Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – Star Wars

Mickey Mouse and Friends Play in the Park Loungefly Wallet – Walt Disney World

Stitch Loungefly Wallet – Lilo & Stitch

Mini Backpacks

Mickey Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney Pride Collection

Baymax and Mochi Loungefly Mini Backpack – Big Hero 6

Minnie Mouse Sequin Loungefly Mini Backpack – Blue and Purple

Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Mini Backpack

Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disneyland 2024

Well there you have it! 30% Off Loungefly accessories is sure to be a winner with every Disney fashionista. From clothing and collectibles to plush and fashions must-haves this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.