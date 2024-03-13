Fantasy Flash Sale: 30% Off Loungefly Accessories

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 30% Off Loungefly accessories.
What's Happening:
- It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
- Today Disney Store is offering 30% Off Loungefly Accessories including mini backpacks, Ear Headbands, and wallets decorated with all sorts of fun Disney designs.
- Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Ear Headbands and Wallets
Minnie Mouse and Friends Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults
R2-D2 Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – Star Wars
Mickey Mouse and Friends Play in the Park Loungefly Wallet – Walt Disney World
Stitch Loungefly Wallet – Lilo & Stitch
Mini Backpacks
Mickey Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney Pride Collection
Baymax and Mochi Loungefly Mini Backpack – Big Hero 6
Minnie Mouse Sequin Loungefly Mini Backpack – Blue and Purple
Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Mini Backpack
Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disneyland 2024
Well there you have it! 30% Off Loungefly accessories is sure to be a winner with every Disney fashionista. From clothing and collectibles to plush and fashions must-haves this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.