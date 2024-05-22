Fantasy Flash Sale: 30% Off Disney Parks Merchandise

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 30% Off Parks
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
- Today Disney Store is offering 30% Off Parks including ear headbands, mini backpacks, plush and more!
- Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Loungefly & StarbucksMickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disneyland 2024Disney Eats Macaron Loungefly Mini BackpackWalt Disney World Starbucks Water BottleMinnie Mouse Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney WorldDisneyland Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler with Straw
Ear Headbands & PlushMinnie Mouse Sequined Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – HydrangeaMinnie Mouse Ear Headband with Sequined Bow for Adults – FlowerFigment Big Feet Plush – Small 10"Darkwing Duck Plush – Disney100 – Medium 15"Oliver and Dodger Plush Set – Oliver & Company – Disney100 – Medium 12" & 8"
More Disney FunDisneyland 2024 Acrylic Photo Frame – 4" x 6"Mickey Mouse Mug – Walt Disney WorldIron Man Spider-Bot Tactical UpgradeSleeping Beauty Castle Model Kit
Well there you have it! 30% Off Parks is sure to be a winner with every Disney fashionista. From cool apparel and character collectibles to cute accessories for your next Disney bound this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.
