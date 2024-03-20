- It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
- Today Disney Store is offering 40% Off Collectibles including pins, figurines, prop replicas, and Sketchbook Ornaments.
- Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
PinsDonald Duck and Patrick Begorra St. Patrick’s Day 2024 Pin – Limited Release Moana Tiara Pin – Disney Princess The Love Bug 55th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition Star Wars Helmets Slider Pin Set – Limited Release Sylvie Pin – Loki – Limited Release
Figurines and DollsMickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Valentine’s Day Limited Edition Doll Set – 12” Frozen 10th Anniversary Light-Up Figurine Jack Skellington Figure – The Nightmare Before Christmas Mirabel Doll – Encanto – Limited Edition – 17”
Prop ReplicasSpider-Man Nanotech Web-Shooters Ronan’s Cosmi-Rod – Marvel TVA Badge and Time Stick Set – Loki
Sketchbook OrnamentsWho Framed Roger Rabbit Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 35th Anniversary – Limited Release Mickey and Minnie Mouse Light-Up Ear Hat Ornament – Disneyland 2024 Mickey Mouse Engagement Ring Box Ornament Encanto Ear Hat Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Night
Well there you have it! 40% Off Collectibles is sure to be a winner with every Disney fashionista. From clothing and collectibles to plush and fashions must-haves this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.