It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today Disney Store is offering 40% Off Collectibles including pins, figurines, prop replicas, and Sketchbook Ornaments.

including pins, figurines, prop replicas, and Sketchbook Ornaments. Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Pins

Figurines and Dolls

Prop Replicas

Sketchbook Ornaments

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting aon Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 40% off collectibles. Well there you have it! 40% Off Collectibles is sure to be a winner with every Disney fashionista. From clothing and collectibles to plush and fashions must-haves this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest