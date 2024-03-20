Fantasy Flash Sale: 40% Off Collectibles Including Dolls, Ornaments, Pins and Prop Replicas

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 40% off collectibles. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)   What’s Happening:
  • It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
  • Today Disney Store is offering 40% Off Collectibles including pins, figurines, prop replicas, and Sketchbook Ornaments.
  • Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
  • As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

  Well there you have it! 40% Off Collectibles is sure to be a winner with every Disney fashionista. From clothing and collectibles to plush and fashions must-haves this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.