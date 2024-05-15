Fantasy Flash Sale: $9 Ornaments

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is $9 Ornaments.

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today Disney Store is offering $9 Ornaments including fan favorite Sketchbook Ornaments featuring Princesses, Heroes, Villains, and Mickey Mouse.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Sketchbook Ornament – Tile and Macrame

Rapunzel Sketchbook Ornament – Tangled

The Little Mermaid Sketchbook Ornament - Live Action Film

Padmé Amidala Sketchbook Ornament – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Who Framed Roger Rabbit Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 35th Anniversary – Limited Release

Figment Ceramic Sketchbook Ornament

Simba Droplet Sketchbook Ornament – The Lion King

Captain America Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament

Scarlet Witch Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament

Dr. Facilier Sketchbook Ornament – The Princess and the Frog

Well there you have it! $9 Ornaments is sure to be a winner with every Disney fan. Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars collectibles are perfect for holiday celebrations or just to bring some Disney magic to your home. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.