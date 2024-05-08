Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is Up to 40% Off Costumes & Costume Accessories.

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today Disney Store is offering Up to 40% Off Costumes & Costume Accessories including Princess, Star Wars, and Marvel looks for the whole family.

Well there you have it! Up to 40% Off Costumes & Costume Accessories is sure to be a winner with every Disney kid and kid at heart. Whether you’re seeking styles for princesses, super heroes, galactic adventurers or classic characters this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.