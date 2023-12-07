Disney+ Subscribers Can Save $40 Off of an Annual Walmart+ Membership

If you are a Disney+ subscriber, you can get $40 off of an annual Walmart+ membership.
What’s Happening:
- Get $40 off an annual Walmart+ membership as a Disney+ subscriber.
- The regular price is $98.
- Offer ends Jan 31, 2024 at 11:59pm EST.
- This offer is for a Walmart+ annual plan only.
About Walmart+:
Free delivery from your store
- Get fresh groceries & more with $0 delivery fees, all at the same low in-store prices (that means no item markups!).
- $35 order minimum.
- Restrictions apply.
Free shipping with no order minimum
- Even small orders ship for free.
- Choose from a huge assortment of eligible items and never pay shipping fees.
Member savings on fuel
- Save 10¢ per gallon at 14,000+ locations nationwide including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart & Murphy stations.
Walmart+ Travel
- Get up to 5% Walmart Cash & make every trip more rewarding.
- Powered by Expedia.
Early access
- Members enjoy special prices, product releases, online Black Friday deals & more.
- Not available to trial members.
- While supplies last.
Returns from home
- They come to you.
- No printing, no repackaging, no need to leave your home.