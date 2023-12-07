Disney+ Subscribers Can Save $40 Off of an Annual Walmart+ Membership

If you are a Disney+ subscriber, you can get $40 off of an annual Walmart+ membership.

What’s Happening:

  • Get $40 off an annual Walmart+ membership as a Disney+ subscriber.
  • The regular price is $98.
  • Offer ends Jan 31, 2024 at 11:59pm EST.
  • This offer is for a Walmart+ annual plan only.

About Walmart+:

Free delivery from your store

  • Get fresh groceries & more with $0 delivery fees, all at the same low in-store prices (that means no item markups!).
  • $35 order minimum.
  • Restrictions apply.

Free shipping with no order minimum

  • Even small orders ship for free.
  • Choose from a huge assortment of eligible items and never pay shipping fees.

Member savings on fuel

  • Save 10¢ per gallon at 14,000+ locations nationwide including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart & Murphy stations.

Walmart+ Travel

  • Get up to 5% Walmart Cash & make every trip more rewarding.
  • Powered by Expedia.

Early access

  • Members enjoy special prices, product releases, online Black Friday deals & more.
  • Not available to trial members.
  • While supplies last.

Returns from home

  • They come to you.
  • No printing, no repackaging, no need to leave your home.

