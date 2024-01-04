“Disney Villainous” to Add King Candy and Shere Khan, Plus New “Star Wars Villainous” Coming in 2024

Ravensburger has announced new “expandalone” games for Disney Villainous and Star Wars Villainous, both coming in 2024.

What’s Happening:

The hit Villainous game series, first launched in 2018, will continue in 2024 with two new expansions, each of which can be played on its own or added to previous releases, hence the term “expandalone.”

The upcoming Disney Villainous release is titled "Sugar and Spite" and will add King Candy ( Wreck-It Ralph ) and Shere Khan ( The Jungle Book ) to the game.

Disney Villainous: Sugar and Spite is scheduled for release this June. In addition to being available wherever games are sold, Target will have an exclusive Special Edition that features a candy bar-themed packaging sleeve, along with a variant King Candy mover with a special finish.

Not much is known about the upcoming release of Star Wars Villainous except that fans can expect it this summer.

Previous Star Wars Villainous releases have included Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, General Grievous, Asajj Ventress, Moff Gideon ( Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side and Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy

Both of these new expandalone releases will include two characters, as opposed to the typical three (or, in the case of Disney Villainous: Filled with Fright

Currently a Target exclusive, the revamped Disney Villainous starter pack – Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil

What They’re Saying:

Lysa Penrose, Head of New Games Marketing at Ravensburger: “The Villainous community is full of passionate, friendly fans, who’ve used our games to introduce friends to the board gaming hobby for years, and we take that responsibility very seriously. We want to make board gaming as approachable as possible. For Villainous as an introductory game, the adjusted format lowers the price of entry and offers an easier option for couples or smaller groups of friends to enjoy gameplay, while still offering the exciting, immersive mechanics… and a few surprises… that core fans have grown to love.”

