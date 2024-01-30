Devious and Delightful Disney Villains Geeki Tikis Mugs Come to Entertainment Earth

Dying to try your hand at mixing up magical concoctions and potent potions? Wonderful! You’ve got the recipes, now all you need is a trendy beverage vessel and Geeki Tikis has exactly what you’re looking for!. Four devilish Disney Villains have stepped out of their lairs to be part of Beeline Creative’s growing assortment of mugs and these new designs are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What do Ursual, Maleficent, Captain Hook and Cruella de Vil have in common? Yes, they’re all Disney Villains and now they’re the latest characters to be featured on a Geeki Tikis mug.

The popular baddies take the spotlight on a new assortment of collectible tiki mugs that can be used for beverages or repurposed as pencil holders, miniature vases, and of course display pieces for your Disney collection.

As always, Geeki Tikis mugs feature beautifully sculpted detailing true to the character it is paying homage to and are crafted from high-quality ceramic.

A fun element of this collection is the choice of color to represent the villains. Ursula is shown in black and white with her trusty eels Flotsam and Jetsam nearby. While she lacks color on the exterior, the inside of the cup is a royal purple fitting of the Sea Witch.

The Little Mermaid Ursula 24 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Considering Maleficent’s all black robes, it’s natural that a major part of her mug would be one shade. Her face and hands are white, while purple eyeshadow adds color to her eyes; and she holds a golden staff in her left hand.

Sleeping Beauty Maleficent 20 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Captain Hook is presented in deep cherry red with his golden hook hand providing some additional color. On the reverse side of the mug is a solid red Tick Tock Croc equipped with a white clock to torture his human foe.

Peter Pan Captain Hook 28 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Finally, Cruella comes to the collection in her fluffy bone colored coat and sleek black dress. Just like all of the designs in this drop, she’s got a colorful interior, this time a shocking red that feels like everything a villain color should be.

101 Dalmatians Cruella De Vil 20 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug

Whether you’re in need of a stiff drink or a soft drink, these sizable mugs have anywhere between 20-28 oz capacity meaning they can hold more than enough of your favorite libations.

Geeki Tikis are ceramic and are not dishwasher safe. They are hand wash only.

Disney Villains Geeki Tikis mugs are available now for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

