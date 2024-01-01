Iconic Prince and Princess Couples Celebrate “Happily Ever After” in shopDisney’s Wedding Doll Sets for Kids

We all love a good Disney wedding story, especially the fairy tale kind that leads to happy endings! This month shopDisney is commemorating four fan-favorite couples with new fashion wedding doll sets featuring Disney Princess and her handsome Prince!
What’s Happening:
- Sure June may be the official wedding season, but when you’re talking “Happily Ever After” and Disney couples, the perfect time to think “Bride and Groom” is right now!
- Young fans of Disney’s animated classics will love having the chance to recreate the iconic weddings of popular Disney couples through a new series of wedding doll sets.
- Four beloved princesses and their charming princes have tied the knot and are dressed in their regal attire (gowns, sashes, veils, bouquets) as they commemorate the occasion. The assortment includes:
- Cinderella and Prince Charming
- Ariel and Eric
- Tiana and Naveen
- Rapunzle and Eugene
- Each set includes two dolls wearing deluxe wedding costumes and comes with a fun accessory or animal sidekick.
- The Disney Wedding Doll Sets are designed for kids ages 3 and older. All for sets are available now on shopDisney and sell for $39.99
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Cinderella and Prince Charming Wedding Doll Set
Ariel and Eric Wedding Doll Set – The Little Mermaid
Tiana and Naveen Wedding Doll Set – The Princess and the Frog
Rapunzel and Eugene Wedding Doll Set – Tangled
