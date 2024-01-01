Iconic Prince and Princess Couples Celebrate “Happily Ever After” in shopDisney’s Wedding Doll Sets for Kids

We all love a good Disney wedding story, especially the fairy tale kind that leads to happy endings! This month shopDisney is commemorating four fan-favorite couples with new fashion wedding doll sets featuring Disney Princess and her handsome Prince!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Sure June may be the official wedding season, but when you’re talking “Happily Ever After” and Disney couples, the perfect time to think “Bride and Groom” is right now!

Young fans of Disney’s animated classics will love having the chance to recreate the iconic weddings of popular Disney couples through a new series of wedding doll sets.

Four beloved princesses and their charming princes have tied the knot and are dressed in their regal attire (gowns, sashes, veils, bouquets) as they commemorate the occasion. The assortment includes: Cinderella and Prince Charming Ariel and Eric Tiana and Naveen Rapunzle and Eugene

Each set includes two dolls wearing deluxe wedding costumes and comes with a fun accessory or animal sidekick.

The Disney Wedding Doll Sets are designed for kids ages 3 and older. All for sets are available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Cinderella and Prince Charming Wedding Doll Set

Ariel and Eric Wedding Doll Set – The Little Mermaid

Tiana and Naveen Wedding Doll Set – The Princess and the Frog

Rapunzel and Eugene Wedding Doll Set – Tangled

