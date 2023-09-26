RockLove Previews Iconic Villains Collection Coming September 28th

Sometimes it’s fun to tap into your dark side and this fall RockLove is encouraging fans to do just that with their brand new Iconic Villains collection inspired by Disney’s dastardly devils. If “It’s good to be bad” is your mantra, then honey, you’re going to adore this collection.

Bad tempers, wicked deeds, evil aspirations? Check, check, check! It’s pretty easy to recognize a Disney villain and even easier to find them so appealing! Even RockLove is drawn to the dark icons and has devoted a new collection of pendant necklaces to six characters we love to hate.

Yzma, Hades, Jafar, the Evil Queen, Ursula, and Maleficent have their awesome powers on display in these gorgeous handcrafted necklaces finished with cubic zirconia crystals in the signature colors of each villain.

The pendants are shaped in icons pertaining to each character and the “front” side presents the crystals while the “back” offers stylized cutout sculpt that’s just as beautiful as its counterpart.

Yzma

Disney X RockLove DISNEY THE EMPERORS NEW GROOVE Yzma Iconic Villains Necklace – $125

Fuchsia cubic zirconia crystals on front

Filigree designs inspired by Incan patterns in throne room on sides

Yzma in her cat transformation alongside Kronk’s antenna-like hat decoration on back

Hades

Disney X RockLove DISNEY HERCULES Hades Iconic Villains Necklace – $125

Aqua cubic zirconia crystals

Filigree designs inspired by ancient Greek “meander” art on side

Cutout depicting the Mortal Potion bottle on back

Jafar

Disney X RockLove DISNEY ALADDIN Jafar Iconic Villains Necklace – $125

Garnet cubic zirconia crystals on front

Filigree swirls, reminiscent of the patterns on the Magic Carpet on side

Filigree smoke swirls and cobra head from Jafar’s staff on back

Evil Queen

Disney X RockLove DISNEY SNOW WHITE Evil Queen Iconic Villains Necklace – $125

Ruby cubic zirconia crystals

Intricate twist pattern on sides

cutout filigree poison apple

Ursula

Disney X RockLove DISNEY THE LITTLE MERMAID Ursula Iconic Villains Necklace – $125

Luminous golden cubic zirconia crystals on front

Intricate filigree triton design on sides

Filigree depiction of Ursula’s tentacles on back

Maleficent

Disney X RockLove DISNEY SLEEPING BEAUTY Maleficent Iconic Villains Necklace – $125

Purple cubic zirconia crystals on front

Intricate filigree branches on side

Filigree briar rose stems alongside Diablo, Maleficent’s raven on back

