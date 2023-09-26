RockLove Previews Iconic Villains Collection Coming September 28th

Sometimes it’s fun to tap into your dark side and this fall RockLove is encouraging fans to do just that with their brand new Iconic Villains collection inspired by Disney’s dastardly devils. If “It’s good to be bad” is your mantra, then honey, you’re going to adore this collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Bad tempers, wicked deeds, evil aspirations? Check, check, check! It’s pretty easy to recognize a Disney villain and even easier to find them so appealing! Even RockLove is drawn to the dark icons and has devoted a new collection of pendant necklaces to six characters we love to hate.
- Yzma, Hades, Jafar, the Evil Queen, Ursula, and Maleficent have their awesome powers on display in these gorgeous handcrafted necklaces finished with cubic zirconia crystals in the signature colors of each villain.
- The pendants are shaped in icons pertaining to each character and the “front” side presents the crystals while the “back” offers stylized cutout sculpt that’s just as beautiful as its counterpart.
- The Iconic Villains Collection will be available directly through RockLove starting September 28 at 9am PT and all items sell for $125.00.
- Check back soon for links to the individual items.
Yzma
Disney X RockLove DISNEY THE EMPERORS NEW GROOVE Yzma Iconic Villains Necklace – $125
- Fuchsia cubic zirconia crystals on front
- Filigree designs inspired by Incan patterns in throne room on sides
- Yzma in her cat transformation alongside Kronk’s antenna-like hat decoration on back
Hades
Disney X RockLove DISNEY HERCULES Hades Iconic Villains Necklace – $125
- Aqua cubic zirconia crystals
- Filigree designs inspired by ancient Greek “meander” art on side
- Cutout depicting the Mortal Potion bottle on back
Jafar
Disney X RockLove DISNEY ALADDIN Jafar Iconic Villains Necklace – $125
- Garnet cubic zirconia crystals on front
- Filigree swirls, reminiscent of the patterns on the Magic Carpet on side
- Filigree smoke swirls and cobra head from Jafar’s staff on back
Evil Queen
Disney X RockLove DISNEY SNOW WHITE Evil Queen Iconic Villains Necklace – $125
- Ruby cubic zirconia crystals
- Intricate twist pattern on sides
- cutout filigree poison apple
Ursula
Disney X RockLove DISNEY THE LITTLE MERMAID Ursula Iconic Villains Necklace – $125
- Luminous golden cubic zirconia crystals on front
- Intricate filigree triton design on sides
- Filigree depiction of Ursula’s tentacles on back
Maleficent
Disney X RockLove DISNEY SLEEPING BEAUTY Maleficent Iconic Villains Necklace – $125
- Purple cubic zirconia crystals on front
- Intricate filigree branches on side
- Filigree briar rose stems alongside Diablo, Maleficent’s raven on back
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!