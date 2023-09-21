Disney100: Mickey Mouse and Remy Kick Off 2000’s Disney Era in Citizen’s Wonder of Time Collection

We’ve almost made it to the official date of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and there’s plenty of shopping to be done! Dozens of brands have introduced commemorative merchandise to mark this moment in time including Citizen who’s Wonder of Time series continues with designs inspired by Mickey Mouse and Remy (Ratatouille).

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Citizen is bringing even more Disney magic to their iconic timepieces with newly introduced designs as part of the watchmaking pioneer’s celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary. This time, they’re turning to some fuzzy creatures to herald Disney’s 2000s era!

Mickey Mouse is a given when it comes to the Disney100 celebration and the iconic character stars on his own watch with a “retro” look dating back to the early aughts.

This charming piece incorporates the modern look of Disney’s Mickey Mouse which debuted in the early 2000s TV show, Mickey Mouse Works, while still using touches of Mickey’s old-school design from the 1936 short “Thru the Mirror.”

This month he’s joined by the master of flavor and haute cuisine, Remy the rat from Ratatouille ! The “little chef” is busy at work adding the perfect touch to a bubbling pot of soup. Bon appetit!

! The “little chef” is busy at work adding the perfect touch to a bubbling pot of soup. Bon appetit! Both watches feature detailed illustrations by Disney artist Jeff Shelly and are sustainably powered by any light with the Citizen’s proprietary Eco-Drive technology and never need a battery.

Guests will find the timepieces available now directly through Citizen

Links to these incredible watches can be found below.

Mickey Mouse

Mickey steals our hearts with the all-new Disney Mickey Mouse Classic “Windswept” timepiece. In this gold-tone stainless steel design the silver white dial is the perfect backdrop for this crisp illustration of Mickey swept up in love with a bouquet of vibrant flowers.

Mickey Classic Silver-Tone Dial Stainless Steel Bracelet FE7093-57W | CITIZEN – $375

Remy

Featuring everyone’s favorite rat chef extraordinaire Remy, the new Pixar Ratatouille watch will transport you to the streets of Paris through a detailed illustration of Remy concocting his famous soup against a romantic skyline. Additionally the dial features fantastical curled numerals with the 7 o’clock hour marker illustrated as a noodle floating in Remy’s soup.

Ratatouille Black Dial Leather Strap FE7103-04W | CITIZEN – $325

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.