Disney100: Columbia Sportswear Introduces Snowy Fab Five Collection for the Whole Family

The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary has officially taken place and the excitement for the celebration of 100 Years of Wonder continues with more merchandise collections. This time it’s Columbia Sportswear who’s teamed up with Disney for an assortment of outerwear featuring the Fab Five!

Columbia Sportswear and Disney have teamed up to celebrate Disney100 with a special-edition collection of gear built to explore the wonder of the outdoors.

The lineup of outerwear, sportswear and accessories is inspired by vintage Disney artwork from the 1930s and is adorned with iconic characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto enjoying a snow day.

Honoring the heritage of these iconic brands, designers were able to access vintage Disney artwork from the 1930s. Designed to keep the whole family warm and protected in chilly conditions, the collection features stowable “mouse ears” on the jacket and premium silver details throughout the collection, including a raised-silicon Disney100 patch and Columbia logo to honor Disney’s platinum anniversary.

Among the special touches reflected in the collection, the lining of the insulated jackets features a customized new take on Columbia’s award-winning Omni-Heat™ reflective. The traditional reflective round dots of the lining have been turned into silhouettes in the shape of Mickey Mouse!

Columbia’s Disney100 collection is available now at Columbia.com/Disney shopdisney.com

This special edition puffer with Omni-Heat™ lining technology features zippered hand pockets, an adjustable hood and hem, and stow-able mouse ears on the hood deliver extra comfort and fun.

DISNEY100 SNOWQUALMIE™ JACKET - $300

Available in adult sizing.

A cozy fleece with a print inspired by vintage Disney artwork from the 1930s offers half-snap closure, zippered chest pocket and stretch at the cuffs deliver extra comfort and utility.

DISNEY100 HALF-SNAP FLEECE – $90

Available in women’s, men’s (regular and extended), youth and toddler sizes.

A bucket hat for children that celebrates the magic of Disney and the outdoors features a raised-silicon Disney100 patch, fleece-print brim inspired by vintage Disney artwork and an adjustable chin strap.

DISNEY100 BUCKET HAT – $50

Becca Johnson, Sr. Manager of Special Projects at Columbia: “We are proud to join the celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary with a special collection that celebrates families spending time together adventuring outdoors. Like Disney, we believe that magic can happen when you bring people together and for 85 years, Columbia has been gearing up generations of families to explore the wonder of the outdoors.”

October 16th marked the official 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, but Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.