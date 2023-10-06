Disney100: Fossil Previews Mickey Mouse-Inspired Watches, Leather Goods, and Jewelry Launching October 12th

The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary officially takes place on October 16th and as this momentous date grows ever closer, popular brands are unveiling new collections inspired by 100 Years of Wonder including Fossil.

Fossil and Disney are collaborating on a capsule of limited- and special-edition timepieces inspired by Mickey Mouse, leather goods, and jewelry that’s made for collectors.

In addition to the special- and limited-edition watches, Disney | Fossil also offers five timepieces designed exclusively for Fossil Outlet featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto and more.

Fans can collect even more new nostalgia with Fossil’s assortment of leather goods that reveal Disney Mickey Mouse’s iconic shadow with subtle shine on monochromatic black.

Finally, Disney | Fossil also features special-edition jewelry, shining with hand-placed pavé crystals and crafted in stainless steel with black- or gold-plating.

The initial release of Disney | Fossil styles launches globally on October 12

Melissa Lowenkron, Chief Brand Officer of Fossil: “With a shared core value of ingenuity and rich history rooted in design, Disney and Fossil are kindred spirits. Disney holds a special place in many people’s memories and within Fossil’s archives. We’re thrilled to launch the first part of our long-term collaboration, look forward to sharing more in the coming months and hope people enjoy collecting these unique and nostalgic pieces.”

Ryan White, Creative Director of Watches: "I am particularly excited for the Sketch watch. No one has shown Disney's Mickey Mouse from the perspective of the Illustrator and the original 2D artists, so we wanted to bring that idea to life in an authentic way as a hand-sketched character design. It's so different from anything that's been done."

Special- and Limited-Edition Watches

Each timepiece has been designed on the Fossil Heritage watch platform and features a 43mm three-piece case, ultra-precise Japanese automatic movement and double-domed, scratch resistant sapphire crystal for unrivaled clarity. Also features corresponding custom-designed caseback with an original Mickey Mouse illustration, and the crown is accented with the character’s iconic silhouette.

Special-Edition Classic Disney Mickey Mouse Watch ($395)

This reimagination of our fan-favorite Disney Mickey Mouse timepiece from 1992.

Certificate of authenticity.

Limited-Edition Sketch Disney Mickey Mouse Watch ($395):

Watch dial includes handwritten notes from the original Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Mickey Mouse artwork

Made to look like parchment paper from a sketchpad, layered with acetate for dimension and create illusion of film.

Edition size of 1,723 globally

Certificate of authenticity.

Limited-Edition Shadow Disney Mickey Mouse Watch ($425)

Inspired by the unmistakable silhouette of Disney’s Mickey Mouse, this standout watch is a modern take on what makes it so iconic.

Edition size of 1,523 globally.

Certificate of authenticity.

Fossil Outlet Watches

Inspired by vintage animations, they feature Disney’s Mickey Mouse and friends—such as Disney Minnie Mouse, Pluto and more—for $190.

Leather Goods

Beautifully crafted from rich leather, Mickey Mouse’s is the star of this sleek shadow collection that features a canteen bag ($230); a modern, hands-free sling bag ($230); and a passport case and luggage tag travel set ($150).

Special-Edition Jewelry

The Disney Mickey Mouse jewelry redefines the look of Disney nostalgia in monochromatic black, studded with hand-placed hematite crystals. The assortment includes a figurine necklace ($125), ID plaque necklace ($150) and ID plaque bracelet ($135).

Disney’s Minnie Mouse jewelry depicts her playful spirit and sophisticated style, featuring gold-tone stainless steel and hand-placed pavé crystals as her signature polka dots and bows. This includes an ID plaque necklace ($150), bangle bracelet ($125), front-to-back earrings ($85) and ring ($90).

October 16th marks the official 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, but Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.