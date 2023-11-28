Disney100: House of Sillage Celebrates 100 Years of Wonder with Limited Edition Minnie Mouse Fragrance

- House of Sillage has once again teamed up with Disney for an incredible fragrance offering exclusively designed for Disney100.
- Celebrate 100 Years of Wonder with House of Sillage and Minnie Mouse as part of a new limited edition parfum that embraces a century of entertainment in the most charming way.
- Keeping with the color scheme of the yearlong celebration, this special release features a beautiful purple glass vessel that’s topped off with a fun silver geodesic cap that looks like EPCOT! To complete the look a hand-painted three dimensional purple bow sits atop the sphere and is embellished with Swarovski crystals.
- Disney100 Minnie Mouse Limited Edition Fragrance is available now through the House of Sillage website and sells for $418.00. For a limited time, guests can get a free gift of Lip Gloss Luminizer, a $36 value.
Disney100 Minnie Mouse Limited Edition Fragrance“Enter the enchanting world of Minnie Mouse and bring her enduring spirit to life in a fragrance that captures the essence of joy, playfulness, and charm. As we celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, this limited-edition perfume is a celebration of the magic that Minnie Mouse embodies.” DISNEY100 MINNIE MOUSE LIMITED EDITION FRAGRANCE – $418.00 Fragrance Notes:
- Top Notes: Orange, Lemon, Apple
- Heart Notes: Lily-of-the-valley, Orange Blossom, Violet
- Base Notes: Strawberry, Sandalwood, Musk
