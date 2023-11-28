Disney100: House of Sillage Celebrates 100 Years of Wonder with Limited Edition Minnie Mouse Fragrance

All year long the Walt Disney Company has been celebrating their 100th anniversary with limited time offerings, special events, and theme experiences; but what fans have loved the most is the merchandise! Haute parfumerie, House of Sillage has added their own touch to Disney100 with a limited edition anniversary fragrance presented in an elegant bottle. (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)   What’s Happening:
  • House of Sillage has once again teamed up with Disney for an incredible fragrance offering exclusively designed for Disney100.
  • Celebrate 100 Years of Wonder with House of Sillage and Minnie Mouse as part of a new limited edition parfum that embraces a century of entertainment in the most charming way.
  • Keeping with the color scheme of the yearlong celebration, this special release features a beautiful purple glass vessel that’s topped off with a fun silver geodesic cap that looks like EPCOT! To complete the look a hand-painted three dimensional purple bow sits atop the sphere and is embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Disney100 Minnie Mouse Limited Edition Fragrance

“Enter the enchanting world of Minnie Mouse and bring her enduring spirit to life in a fragrance that captures the essence of joy, playfulness, and charm. As we celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, this limited-edition perfume is a celebration of the magic that Minnie Mouse embodies.” DISNEY100 MINNIE MOUSE LIMITED EDITION FRAGRANCE – $418.00 Fragrance Notes:
  • Top Notes: Orange, Lemon, Apple
  • Heart Notes: Lily-of-the-valley, Orange Blossom, Violet
  • Base Notes: Strawberry, Sandalwood, Musk
