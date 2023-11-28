Disney100: Limited Release Mickey Mouse View-Master with Reels from 3 Classic Films

The Disney100 celebration is still going strong and that includes new merchandise drops themed to 100 Years of Wonder. The latest arrival on shopDisney is a classic View-Master toy that’s been updated with Mickey’s smiling face and some platinum sunglasses!
What’s Happening:
- Alright, let’s step back in time for a moment and revisit the magical era when the coolest toy you could have was a View-Master!
- shopDisney hoping to bring some retro to your holiday celebrations with this limited release collector set offered in honor of Disney100.
- instead of the signature red View-Master casing, this look is all Mickey Mouse! The front of the View-Master is shaped like Mickey’s head and the big cheese is grinning as he wears platinum framed shades.
- The back of the device is exactly like you remember it with the perfectly distanced view ports to look through and the bright red coloring referred to above.
- Since this is a Disney100 edition, it comes with a three view reels themed to classic disney movies:
- Cinderella
- Peter Pan
- Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree
- The set includes a total of 9 vintage view reels packaged in decorative envelopes with the name of the film on each.
- This Disney100 Disney View-Master is available now on shopDisney and sells for $39.99.
View-Master 3D Disney Collector Set – Disney100 – Limited Release – $39.99
- Limited Release
- Created exclusively for the Disney Parks and shopDisney.com
- Sculpted Mickey Mouse viewer with exclusive ''platinum'' finish glasses on Mickey
- Each reel features seven scenes
- Boxed gift set
- Ages 3+
- Viewer: approx. 5 1/2'' H x 6'' W x 3'' D
- Reels: approx. 4'' Diameter
