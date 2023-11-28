Disney100: Limited Release Mickey Mouse View-Master with Reels from 3 Classic Films

The Disney100 celebration is still going strong and that includes new merchandise drops themed to 100 Years of Wonder. The latest arrival on shopDisney is a classic View-Master toy that’s been updated with Mickey’s smiling face and some platinum sunglasses!

Alright, let’s step back in time for a moment and revisit the magical era when the coolest toy you could have was a View-Master!

shopDisney hoping to bring some retro to your holiday celebrations with this limited release collector set offered in honor of Disney100.

instead of the signature red View-Master casing, this look is all Mickey Mouse! The front of the View-Master is shaped like Mickey’s head and the big cheese is grinning as he wears platinum framed shades.

The back of the device is exactly like you remember it with the perfectly distanced view ports to look through and the bright red coloring referred to above.

Since this is a Disney100 edition, it comes with a three view reels themed to classic disney movies: Cinderella Peter Pan Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree

The set includes a total of 9 vintage view reels packaged in decorative envelopes with the name of the film on each.

This Disney100 Disney View-Master is available now on shopDisney

View-Master 3D Disney Collector Set – Disney100 – Limited Release – $39.99

Limited Release

Created exclusively for the Disney Parks and shopDisney.com

Sculpted Mickey Mouse viewer with exclusive ''platinum'' finish glasses on Mickey

Each reel features seven scenes

Boxed gift set

Ages 3+

Viewer: approx. 5 1/2'' H x 6'' W x 3'' D

Reels: approx. 4'' Diameter

