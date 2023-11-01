Disney100: shopDisney and Lionel Celebrate D100 with Gorgeous New Train Set

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

As 2023 comes to a close, shopDisney is introducing a new collectible in honor of the Disney100 celebration that will speak to the hearts of train enthusiasts. Disney and Lionel have teamed up for the Disney100 Train Set featuring a beautiful purple and platinum color scheme, classic characters and light up elements.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: 

  • Disney fans can celebrate 100 Years of Wonder with a special edition collectible Lionel Train.
  • Train lovers and hobby collectors can enjoy building, running and displaying the Disney100 train that embraces 10 decades of magic, wonder, and unmatched entertainment.
  • In addition to the included remote control, fans can use Lionel Voice Control (LVC) via Bluetooth and Lionel LionChief App app to operate the locomotive by speaking commands into their phone.
  • Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are featured on this four car, O-Gauge set that’s designed for fans 14 and older.
  • The Disney100 Lionel train is available now on shopDisney and sells for $499.99. A link to the set can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney100 Train Set by Lionel | shopDisney – $499.99

  • Berkshire locomotive and illuminated tender
  • Illuminated Passenger Coach
  • Baggage Coach
  • Illuminated Observation Coach with Mickey and Minnie figures affixed

  • Eight pieces of O36 curved FasTrack
  • Three FasTrack 10'' straight track sections
  • One LionChief FasTrack Terminal Section
  • Wall-pack power supply
  • LionChief remote for locomotive

Locomotive Features:

  • Voice Streaming and Recording (VSR) – record or live stream your own custom announcements via LionChief App
  • Rail Sounds (RC) sound system with steam chuffing and background sounds, whistle bell and other user activated announcements
  • LED illuminated tender
  • On/Off switch for smoke, chuff and sound
  • Operating headlight
  • Puffing smoke

v

Passenger Car Features:

  • Operating couplers
  • LED illuminated interiors on Coach and Observation Coach
  • Mickey and Minnie Mouse figures ride along on the observation deck

Other Important Details:

  • Ages 14+
  • Requires 3 x AAA batteries, not included
  • Locomotive: 3 1/2'' H x 2 1/2'' W x 12'' L
  • Passenger Coach: 12'' L
  • Baggage Coach: 12'' L
  • Observation Coach: 13'' L
  • Tender: 7 1/2'' L
  • Remote: 6 3/4'' x 3'' x 1 1/2''

If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2023 tag!