Disney100: shopDisney and Lionel Celebrate D100 with Gorgeous New Train Set

As 2023 comes to a close, shopDisney is introducing a new collectible in honor of the Disney100 celebration that will speak to the hearts of train enthusiasts. Disney and Lionel have teamed up for the Disney100 Train Set featuring a beautiful purple and platinum color scheme, classic characters and light up elements.
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans can celebrate 100 Years of Wonder with a special edition collectible Lionel Train.
- Train lovers and hobby collectors can enjoy building, running and displaying the Disney100 train that embraces 10 decades of magic, wonder, and unmatched entertainment.
- In addition to the included remote control, fans can use Lionel Voice Control (LVC) via Bluetooth and Lionel LionChief App app to operate the locomotive by speaking commands into their phone.
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are featured on this four car, O-Gauge set that’s designed for fans 14 and older.
- The Disney100 Lionel train is available now on shopDisney and sells for $499.99. A link to the set can be found below.
Disney100 Train Set by Lionel | shopDisney – $499.99
- Berkshire locomotive and illuminated tender
- Illuminated Passenger Coach
- Baggage Coach
- Illuminated Observation Coach with Mickey and Minnie figures affixed
- Eight pieces of O36 curved FasTrack
- Three FasTrack 10'' straight track sections
- One LionChief FasTrack Terminal Section
- Wall-pack power supply
- LionChief remote for locomotive
Locomotive Features:
- Voice Streaming and Recording (VSR) – record or live stream your own custom announcements via LionChief App
- Rail Sounds (RC) sound system with steam chuffing and background sounds, whistle bell and other user activated announcements
- LED illuminated tender
- On/Off switch for smoke, chuff and sound
- Operating headlight
- Puffing smoke
Passenger Car Features:
- Operating couplers
- LED illuminated interiors on Coach and Observation Coach
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse figures ride along on the observation deck
Other Important Details:
- Ages 14+
- Requires 3 x AAA batteries, not included
- Locomotive: 3 1/2'' H x 2 1/2'' W x 12'' L
- Passenger Coach: 12'' L
- Baggage Coach: 12'' L
- Observation Coach: 13'' L
- Tender: 7 1/2'' L
- Remote: 6 3/4'' x 3'' x 1 1/2''
