Disney100: shopDisney and Lionel Celebrate D100 with Gorgeous New Train Set

As 2023 comes to a close, shopDisney is introducing a new collectible in honor of the Disney100 celebration that will speak to the hearts of train enthusiasts. Disney and Lionel have teamed up for the Disney100 Train Set featuring a beautiful purple and platinum color scheme, classic characters and light up elements.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans can celebrate 100 Years of Wonder with a special edition collectible Lionel Train.

Train lovers and hobby collectors can enjoy building, running and displaying the Disney100 train that embraces 10 decades of magic, wonder, and unmatched entertainment.

In addition to the included remote control, fans can use Lionel Voice Control (LVC) via Bluetooth and Lionel LionChief App app to operate the locomotive by speaking commands into their phone.

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are featured on this four car, O-Gauge set that’s designed for fans 14 and older.

The Disney100 Lionel train is available now on shopDisney and sells for $499.99. A link to the set can be found below.

Disney100 Train Set by Lionel | shopDisney – $499.99

Berkshire locomotive and illuminated tender

Illuminated Passenger Coach

Baggage Coach

Illuminated Observation Coach with Mickey and Minnie figures affixed

Eight pieces of O36 curved FasTrack

Three FasTrack 10'' straight track sections

One LionChief FasTrack Terminal Section

Wall-pack power supply

LionChief remote for locomotive

Locomotive Features:

Voice Streaming and Recording (VSR) – record or live stream your own custom announcements via LionChief App

Rail Sounds (RC) sound system with steam chuffing and background sounds, whistle bell and other user activated announcements

LED illuminated tender

On/Off switch for smoke, chuff and sound

Operating headlight

Puffing smoke

Passenger Car Features:

Operating couplers

LED illuminated interiors on Coach and Observation Coach

Mickey and Minnie Mouse figures ride along on the observation deck

Other Important Details:

Ages 14+

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, not included

Locomotive: 3 1/2'' H x 2 1/2'' W x 12'' L

Passenger Coach: 12'' L

Baggage Coach: 12'' L

Observation Coach: 13'' L

Tender: 7 1/2'' L

Remote: 6 3/4'' x 3'' x 1 1/2''

