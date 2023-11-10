Disney100: Nordstrom and Disney Team Up for Delightful and Exclusive Seasonal Shopping Experiences

Holiday shopping is much more fun when you’re looking for Disney-themed items! As the Christmas season approaches, fans can celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary with Nordstrom and their exciting lineup of unique gifts and retail experiences that’ll make holiday dreams come true.

What’s Happening:

Everyone is welcome to join in on holiday fun with Nordstrom and Disney100. The companies have teamed up to present incredible Disney-themed gifts full of magic and whimsy from over 60 brands and available in 26 Nordstrom locations (full list below). The collections are available online from today through January 8th.

For the 2023 holiday season, guests can shop exclusive product collaborations with emerging designers and brands like: Wahine, Connor McKnight, Noon Goons, Chopova Lowena, Sandy Liang, Stockholm Surfboard Club, Sky High Farm Workwear, and more.

Nordstrom will also feature character inspired gifts for all ages across categories including men’s, women’s and designer apparel home and pet, kids and toys, entertainment and games, stocking stuffers, beauty, collectables, and everything in-between

Selections are shoppable online and at select retail locations nationwide. Below are some of the popular exclusive gifts that Nordstrom is highlighting for the season. Happy holidays!

Stockholm Surfboard Club

Airbrush Tinker Bell Organic Cotton Graphic T-Shirt

Little Beast x Disney®

Baby Donald Graphic Pet Sweatshirt

Minnie Stripe Turtleneck Pet Bodysuit

Dedcool x Disney

Minnie Mouse 6-Piece Fragrance Discovery Kit

Wary Meyers x Disney

Mickey & Friends Choose Your Own Design Candle

Wahine: x Disney

Gender Inclusive 'Lilo & Stitch' Waimea Stripe Button-Up Shirt

Noon Goons: x Disney

Vacation Cotton Fleece Sweatpants

In Store Experiences

Disney100 at Nordstrom is available in 26 Nordstrom locations and online from November 8 through January 8.

Ala Moana, Honolulu, HI

Americana at Brand, Glendale, CA

Brea Mall, Brea, CA

Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, Walnut Creek, CA

Century City, Los Angeles, CA

Del Amo Fashion Center, Torrance, CA

Domain Northside, Austin, TX

Downtown Seattle, Seattle, WA

Fashion Show, Las Vegas, NV

Galleria at Roseville, Roseville, CA

La Jolla at UTC, San Diego, CA

Mall of America, Bloomington, MN

Montgomery Mall, Bethesda, MD

Nordstrom NYC Flagship, New York, NY

Old Orchard Center, Skokie, IL

Park Meadows, Lone Tree, CO

Santa Anita, Arcadia, CA

Santa Monica, Santa Monica, CA

Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables, FL

South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, CA

Southpark, Charlotte, NC

Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto, CA

The Mall in Columbia, Columbia MD

The Plaza at King of Prussia, King of Prussia, PA

The Woodlands, The Woodlands, TX

Tysons Corner, McLean, VA

