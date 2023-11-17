Macy’s Expands Disney Offerings; Announces Herald Square Princess Shop with “Magic” AR Mirror

Christmas magic is filling our hearts…and shopping bags! In celebration of the season (and all winter holidays) Disney has teamed up with Macy’s to deliver a new assortment of Disney100 merchandise, offer an exclusive Disney Princess shopping experience and spotlight luxury Disney items fans will love.

Macy’s has announced the expansion of Disney products across all categories to bring joy to all ages this Holiday season.

Guests can revel in Macy’s exclusive assortment of fine jewelry, home essentials, and toys all celebrating Disney’s 100th Anniversary.

Macy’s has also unveiled a Disney Princess collection that includes: Role play costumes Accessories Character dolls Jewelry Apparel Toys



The Macy’s Herald Square flagship will be the only place outside of Disney Parks in North America to have a Disney Princess augmented reality experience, where customers of all ages can step into the frame of a “magic” mirror to try on the dresses of their favorite Disney Princess characters.

Looking for more excitement this season? The Collector’s shop is full of limited-edition figurines, character pins, and items from Disney Mirrorverse

For both function and fashion, Macy’s has accessories like Ray-Ban Sunglasses from Sunglasses Hut House of Sillage

The incredible Disney collection is now available to shop at Macy’s stores nationwide, online at macys.com

Disney100 Collection

To celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, Macy’s launched a collection of products for all ages that includes toys, jewelry and watches, home and entertaining, apparel and accessories and holiday-themed products. Fan favorite styles include the Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Plush collection created for Macy’s, LEGO Animation Icons Building Set, and a Disney 100th Anniversary Snake Chain Bracelet from Pandora.

Disney Princess Shop at Herald Square

Macy’s Herald Square flagship store will feature an augmented reality “try on” experience, developed by fashion AR try-on-on company ZERO10, where customers of all ages can step into the frame of a “magic” AR mirror to try on the dresses of a variety of Disney Princess characters. Macy’s Herald Square is the only store in the country to feature this augmented reality experience, which will be live from November 2023 until January 2024.

Macy’s is the only retailer in the country to have a dedicated Disney Princess Shop in stores and customers can also browse and shop online on Macy’s Disney Princess Character Shop for role play costumes, accessories, character dolls, kid’s jewelry, apparel and toys like the Disney100 Tea Cart Play Set and Disney100 Princess Toy Train.

What They’re Saying:

Nata Dvir, Chief Merchandising Officer at Macy’s: “We are excited to expand our relationship with Disney as together we bring to life Disney Princess experiences in-store and online with exclusive Disney products, just in time for the Holiday Season. Our iconic brands are synonymous with special experiences, and we can't wait to captivate a new generation of fans with the wonder of Disney at Macy's."

Mike Stagg, Senior Vice President, Disney Consumer Products, the Americas: "Disney and Macy's share the goal of offering consumers magical moments and high-quality product. The wonder of Disney Princess at Macy's Herald Square will inspire guests to immerse themselves in a truly unforgettable retail experience."

