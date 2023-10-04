Disney100: Target Introduces Exclusive Retro Reimagined Collection for Holiday 2023

While The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary takes place this month (October 16th), the celebration will continue into the winter holiday season with retailers like Target introducing an exciting new merchandise lineup. Target’s Disney100 Retro Reimagined collection embraces the past with delightful products themed to Princesses, Star Wars, Marvel, and Mickey Mouse.

What’s Happening:

Holiday magic and Disney magic go hand in hand and Target Corporation is celebrating both elements all season long with their broad assortment of toys and games designed for every family and budget.

In celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, Target is launching an exclusive, limited-time collection of retro Disney toys and other products reimagined for today and updated with contemporary color palettes.

The Disney100 Retro Reimagined collection features beloved characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars and includes more than 100 items with a majority priced under $25! The selections span: Toys Apparel Accessories Home Entertainment Seasonal décor



Highlights include the Disney Holiday Belle Doll, Pixar Buzz Lightyear and Woody Celebration 2-Pack and new Funko Pop! Target exclusives: Mickey Mouse and Boba Fett.

The Disney100 Retro Reimagined Collection is coming to stores and Target.com on November 5th. Select items are available for pre-order now

Mickey Mouse

Disney Princesses

Marvel

Star Wars

More Disney Fun at Target:

Target has unveiled their most affordable Bullseye's Top Toys list

Guests will also be able to browse these selections from the comfort of their home as Target.com debuts a new immersive 360° shoppable experience

What They’re Saying:

Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target: "We know affordability is top of mind for many of our guests as we head into the holiday season, and we're committed to delivering exceptional value as they make plans to celebrate with friends and family. With our most affordable Top Toys list yet, thousands of toys and games under $25, an exclusive Disney100 Retro Reimagined Collection…and so much more, we're ready to deliver the kind of experience that makes shopping at Target special."

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!