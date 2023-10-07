Disney100: Elevate Your Kitchen Space with “Steamboat Willie” Limited Edition 4-Piece Essential Set from Meyer

The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary officially takes place on October 16th and as this momentous date grows ever closer, popular brands are unveiling delightful collections inspired by 100 Years of Wonder. Meyer Corporation has joined the fun with a cute four-piece cookware set themed to Steamboat Willie.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)



What’s Happening:

You only turn 100 once so when the big day arrives, you’ve got to go all out! As Disney prepares for the centennial milestone, they’ve partnered with Meyer and are cooking up something real good: new kitchenware!

In honor of the birthday celebration, Meyer is releasing the Disney100 Limited Edition Four Piece Essential Set inspired by the iconic debut of Mickey Mouse in “Steamboat Willie” in 1928.

Budding chefs and seasoned pros alike will love adding a touch of cinematic wonder to their kitchen with these versatile nonstick cookware pieces.

The gradient-colored set has Disney Steamboat Willie-themed embossing details on each of the pieces and was designed to be compact, with space-saving in mind.

Crafted by the makers of KitchenAid, Farberware, and Hestan cookware, the Disney100 Limited Edition 4 Piece Cookware Set 16cm Saucepan (nonstick aluminum) 20cm Stockpot (nonstick aluminum) 28cm frypan (nonstick aluminum) 20cm Universal Lid (durable stainless steel)



The timeless gradient of black, grey, and white colors reflects the elegance of the 1920s silver-screen era.

The Disney100 Limited Edition set will be available in 2023 in select markets worldwide and is currently available through Walmart

A Bit of Extra Magic:

With a hint of whimsical charm, there are Disney Steamboat Willie-themed embossing details on the stainless steel lid, the base of the cookware, and handle rivets.

As an extra treat, each set includes two pan protectors adorned with allover prints of Disney Steamboat Willie art.

This special cookware set serves as a perfect gift or personal indulgence for Disney and Mickey Mouse fans who love to cook, providing a unique way to celebrate Disney's remarkable milestone.

