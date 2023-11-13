Disney100: Dazzle All Day with the Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with Swarovski Crystals

Bring some elegance (and a bit of bling) to your Disney Parks wardrobe with the latest Minnie Mouse ear headband to land on shopDisney. In celebration of Disney100, this limited release dazzling headwear is decorated with Swarovski Crystals and is sure to be a gem in your collection.

While it’s not required to have the best time at a Disney Park, showing up with a trendy ear headband on your head (or buying one there) makes for an extra special Disney day.

For years fans have adored the cute accessories that look like Mickey or Minnie’s ears and are often embellished with a stylish bow. shopDisney has a wonderful assortment of styles to choose from including a new limited release Disney100 Swarovski Crystal design

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with Swarovski Crystals for Adults – Disney100 – Limited Release

This elegant black headband features puffy black ears and a shiny pink satin bow, both decorated with hundreds of signature Swarovski Crystals of various sizes and colors including pink, black, and white.

A special “Disney100″ medallion is sewn on the outside of the band itself and the headband comes with a white Disney100 dust bag to preserve quality when not in use.

Since this is a collectors’ piece, the headband is packaged in a commemorative box and includes a certificate of authenticity.

Guests will find this dazzling Swarovski Crystal headband available now on shopDisney

