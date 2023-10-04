Disney and Vans Team Up to Design Footwear for the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary

According to USA Today, starting this Friday, there will be Disney-themed clothing and footwear for adults and children celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, Disney has partnered with footwear company Vans to release Disney-themed clothing and footwear for both adults and children.
- As the milestone approaches on October 16th, the company has planned many events and releases for the occasion.
- The collection includes six footwear styles featuring artwork of classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck, Stitch and Moana.
- The collection also includes sneakers embroidered with images of classic villains like Lion King's Scar, Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent, The Little Mermaid's Ursula and Aladdin's Jafar.
- Flipping Scar's shoe over showcases a neat detail on the bottom: Scar’s face split between the two outsoles.
- One other standout of the villainous choices is the pair inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
- The platform sole shoe with red velvet includes as a lace attachment the Evil Queen’s bony hand holding the fruit as well as embossed text on the heel: “Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?"
- There also be a collection of apparel including bomber jackets, cardigans, hoodies and backpacks.
- You can even design your own footwear through Vans' customs platform, which includes five prints at vans.com/customs.
Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney