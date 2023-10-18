DisneyBand+ Now On Sale for Guests Sailing On the Disney Dream Starting November 20th

If you are going on a Disney cruise, DisneyBand+ can help make your voyage even more magical. Eligible guests on select sailings aboard the Disney Wish, Disney Fantasy, Disney Magic and now starting with the November 20, 2023 voyage on the Disney Dream, are invited to purchase DisneyBand+. Disney Cruise Line shared all the information below.

What’s Happening:

Eligible Guests on select sailings aboard the Disney Wish, Disney Fantasy, Disney Magic and starting with the November 20, 2023 voyage on the Disney Dream are invited to purchase DisneyBand+.

What is DisneyBand+?:

DisneyBand+ is a waterproof wristband designed to enhance your Disney cruise experience.

From boarding the ship on embarkation day and accessing your stateroom, to charging specialty food and merchandise to the payment card on your stateroom folio and beyond, DisneyBand+ adds convenience, fun and more magic to your cruise.

Exclusive Designs:

Don’t miss your chance to add these delightful nautical bands to your Disney collection, because these exclusive designs can only be purchased by Guests setting sail on a Disney cruise! DisneyBand+ designs may be limited on board so be sure to purchase in advance to shop the full variety of available bands.

Boarding Made Easier:

Enjoy the benefits of DisneyBand+ from the moment you arrive.

When you purchase your DisneyBand+ in advance, you can wear it during your port arrival experience (available at United States ports only) and enjoy hands-free convenience as you make your way onto the ship.

Hands-Free Convenience with Magical Surprises:

DisneyBand+ provides hands-free convenience throughout the ship and on shore at Disney Castaway Cay.

Plus, enchanting surprises await! DisneyBand+ brings onboard magic to life as your band dances with dazzling light and haptic vibrations during interactive moments, including in the dining rooms, during fireworks, in the atrium and kids clubs.

Enjoy All the Benefits of Purchasing Before Your Cruise:

Purchase DisneyBand+ before your cruise and choose from over 50 fun designs, including Disney Cruise Line

Purchasing ahead of time allows Guests to receive custom engravings to make your DisneyBand+ unmistakably yours.

Plus you can have them conveniently shipped to your home so you can save time on board.

Guests who purchase in advance can experience more convenience and enchanting surprises while on the ship with magical encounters right from day one.