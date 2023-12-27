runDisney Reveals Retro Merchandise for the Return of the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a first look at the merchandise created for the long-awaited return of the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend.

What’s Happening:

Taking place January 11th-14th, 2024, runDisney participants will join Mickey Mouse and friends for magical miles at The Happiest Place on Earth during a memorable event weekend featuring yoga, three different race events, and one endurance challenge.

The official event merchandise will be available to purchase at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo, located at the Disneyland Hotel.

Highlighting the event weekend artwork, which celebrates classic, midcentury Disneyland nostalgia, expo attendees will find a variety of logo performance apparel and finisher products including shirts and jackets in multiple styles.

You can also browse through a variety of themed bag styles from Lug or the Loungefly Mini Backpack – perfect for carrying your race medals in – matching Ear Headband, CORKCICLE drinkware, a race weekend-themed Spirit Jersey and more.

Magic Key Holders will want to be on the lookout for their own specialty event merchandise as well!

These commemorative items and more will be available at the Disneyland Hotel during the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo. All guests are invited to attend during the following dates and times: Thursday, January 11th, 2024: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, January 12th, 2024: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, January 13th, 2024: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On the virtual day of the runDisney Merchandise Shop, January 11th, Expo attendees will have to join a virtual queue on the Disneyland app.

You’ll be able to join the virtual queue from a Disneyland Resort

Keep in mind, the virtual queue will be the only way to access the shop on the first day of the expo and will be implemented as needed on the following expo days.

For more information on the virtual queue process, click here