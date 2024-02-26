We spend a lot of time celebrating Disney films, but they aren’t the only company to have charming fan-favorite films! This spring, BoxLunch is embracing some of the most popular DreamWorks Animation stories with apparel celebrating Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

“That’ll do Donkey. That’ll do.” BoxLunch other family film studio—DreamWorks Animation—in their latest collaboration.

family film studio—DreamWorks Animation—in their latest collaboration. Available now online and in stores, this 25-piece collection captures the joy of three endearing films, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, and Shrek.

and Whether you’re visiting Po at the Valley of Peace, exploring the skies with Toothless, or kicking back in Shrek’s swamp, this assortment highlights memorable moments across each franchise and spans: T-shirts Woven tops Pajamas



The latest DreamWorks Animation collection from BoxLunch uniquely conveys fandoms built over the years by these adventurous, comedic and heartfelt stories and will delight shoppers of all ages.

Guests can shop all their favorite apparel now online at BoxLunch.com

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!