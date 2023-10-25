East Continental Gems and Marvel Team to Let Fans Collect All 6 Infinity Stones

East Continental Gems (ECG) will be opening their limited-time New York City store, ECG Concept on October 26th and those who visit will have the opportunity to purchase a piece of Marvel history with ECG’s series of authentic Infinity Gems.

The Jarvis Series will be officially unveiled in-person for the first time ever at ECG Concept.

The new collection exemplifies Marvel and ECG's dedication to merging beautiful gems with collector culture.

The gems will be available for in-person purchase exclusively at the showroom, with pre-orders available online

The Jarvis Series gems are hand-picked and expertly interpreted to mirror Marvel’s iconic Infinity Stones.

The series starts at $225 per gem.

ECG also partnered with renowned multi-media artist Catharine Czudej as their creative director.

Czudej transformed the physical space to further immerse clients into the worlds of ECG and Marvel.

The showroom will allow guests the opportunity to select and purchase various series of Marvel-inspired gems, with the opportunity to get them custom-fitted into iconic Marvel-inspired bespoke collectibles, such as mini Infinity Gauntlet statues and Eye of Agamotto pieces.

Each one-of-a-kind gem is housed in a protective card with an official seal and information on its unique qualities and significance within the Marvel Universe.

Additionally, the showroom will feature a rotation of iconic gem-themed collectibles including the one-of-one, original ECG Infinity Gauntlet – which features six rare, precious stones.

Each of the stones have been chosen for their likeness to the 6 Infinity Stones: Time Stone: 23-carat natural Colombian emerald with documentation from four prestigious gemology laboratories Space Stone: 30-carat Madagascan sapphire Reality Stone: 15-carat oval-shaped natural ruby from Mozambique Power Stone: 35-carat oval-shaped natural amethyst Soul Stone: Cushion-shaped spessartite, just over 35-carats Mind Stone: Rectangular brilliant-cut yellow diamond, just under 35-carats

Marvel fans will also soon be able to pick up additional one-of-a-kind memorabilia pieces, including the Loki-inspired scepter with a 6-carat deep canary diamond as the Mind Stone, as well as an Orb piece featuring a 30-carat rare purple spinel as the Power Stone.

The store will be open to the general public, first-come first-served, with a limited number of people allowed in the store at a time, from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm ET, Tuesday through Friday and Sunday.

What they’re saying: