Hop Into Spring with Charming Stitch and Angel 2024 Dated Easter Plush from shopDisney

Well folks, it might be the middle of winter, but we are already dreaming big about everything Spring! From festivals at our favorite parks, new movies, series, and merchandise there are so many exciting things to look forward to this year and first up is Easter 2024. The holiday sneaks in at the very end of March (the 31st) so shopDisney is already bringing out their line of dated plush to celebrate the season.

Hoppy Easter! The springtime holiday will be here soon so shopDisney is taking this time to roll out their merchandise lineup starting with dated plush.

Stitch is back for more fun in 2024 and this time he’s joined by his alien pal Angel. The adorable duo get their own individual plush and each is dressed in a (permanent) bunny “suit” with Stitch sporting the color purple and Angel in pink.

Stitch Plush Easter Bunny- Lilo & Stitch- Medium 13"

The inside of the ears and part of their tummies have a silk yellow material decorated with chocolate bunnies, Easter eggs, carrots and polka dots. Stitch is holding a green and pink easter egg and Angel secures a carrot in her hands.

Angel Plush Easter Bunny- Lilo & Stitch- Medium 13"

As always, “Disney 2024″ is embroidered on the left food to commemorate the year and holiday for your collection.

Of course Stitch and Angel aren’t the only Easter Plush pals to be featured this Spring. Mickey and Minnie are here too in adorable new outfits that are cheerful as the season.

Mickey Mouse Plush Easter Bunny- Medium 18"

Minnie Mouse Plush Easter Bunny- Medium 18"

Fans will find the Disney Easter plush assortment available now on shopDisney

