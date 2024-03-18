Disney Store is celebrating the story of Encanto with a new apparel collection for adults and kids! Whether you identify with Maribel, Luisa, Antonio or (shh!) Bruno, you can embrace the Madrigal family through your wardrobe with the Encanto Spotlight Collection.

“Drawers, Floors, Doors, Let's go…!” Join fans across the country as they become part of the family Madigral through their wardrobe!

Disney Store has just debuted the Encanto Spotlight Collection that’s full of colorful fashions designed especially for spring and summer.

Spotlight Collection that’s full of colorful fashions designed especially for spring and summer. Bright hues of orange, pink, yellow, turquoise and more breathe new life into dresses and shirts themed to Disney’s animated film Encanto .

. Sticking with the family theme, the styles offered are available for adults and kids so parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins can match during their summer adventures.

Casita gets some love too as the stalwart Madrigal home brings its cheery presence to the apparel assortment featured on the summer dresses. .

The Encanto Spotlight Collection is available now at Disney Store

Encanto Dress for Women

Encanto Dress for Girls

Dolores Fashion T-Shirt for Women – Encanto

Encanto "Hola Casita" T-Shirt for Kids

Encanto "Hola Casita" Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

