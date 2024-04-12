Spring is in full bloom and Disney Store is following suit with limited time savings on select sale merchandise. Guests can take an Extra 25% off as they stock up on magical essentials for their wardrobe, home, or next Disney vacation. This weekend fans can browse a wide selection of already discounted items and enjoy further price cuts when they use the code EXTRA25.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Spring has arrived and so have the shopping deals! Disney Store is giving fans plenty of reasons to be excited to shop as they bring back one of their most popular merchandise events.

Now through Sunday, (April 14th) guests can save an Extra 25% off select items including toys, accessories, decor and clothing.

The lineup includes kids costumes, some Dooney & Bourke styles, colorful drinkware, and so much more!

Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.

at checkout to unlock even more savings. Spending more than $75+ (pre tax)? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.

for free standard shipping. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Extra 25% Off High End Fashion

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Piccadilly Paisley'' Wristlet by Vera Bradley

Mickey Mouse and Friends Love Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet

Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag

Disney Pets Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag

Cinderella Castle Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Walt Disney World

Extra 25% Off Toys and Costumes

Cinderella Collector Doll by Mattel – Disney100 – 11 3/4''

Ursula Doll – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film – 11''

Bruno Costume for Kids – Encanto

Frozen Costume Set for Kids

LEGO DUPLO 3 In 1 Magical Castle 10998 – Disney100

Extra 25% Off Home and Kitchen

Fantasyland Castle Latte Mug

Lizzie McGuire Tumbler with Straw

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Fantasyland Castle Cake Topper

Encanto Plate Set

Star LED Night Light – Wish

Extra 25% Off Clothing and Pajamas

Spider-Man Jogger Pants for Kids

Mickey Mouse and Friends Play in the Park T-Shirt and Shorts Set for Baby – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Dress for Girls

The Little Mermaid Woven Shirt for Men – Live Action Film

Disney Parks Food Sleep Set for Women

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!