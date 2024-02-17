It’s a long weekend, and that means special deals are happening now at Disney Store and guests can enjoy an Extra 25% off select sale items! If you’ve been eager to stock up on Disney essentials or get a treat for someone special in your life today’s the day to shop.
What’s Happening:
- Start your President’s Day weekend off right by swinging by Disney Store to score great deals on already discounted merchandise.
- From character inspired clothes, toys, home and more this limited time event allows fans to save an Extra 25% off select items. But hurry, the sale only lasts through Monday (February 19)!
- Whether shopping holiday items you might have missed, to cute collectibles and hot toys to keep the kids entertained, now's a great time to visit Disney Store.
- Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.
- Spending more than $75+ (pre tax)? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Extra 25% Off Dooney & Bourke and LoungeflyMoana Dooney & Bourke Drawstring BagDisney100 Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Disneyland Magic Key HolderSpider-Man Faux Fur Loungefly Mini BackpackChip 'n Dale's Rescue Rangers Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney100Minnie Mouse Sequined Loungefly Mini Backpack
Extra 25% Off ToysAriel’s Adventures Story Set – The Little Mermaid – Live Action FilmMinnie Mouse Strawberry Cupcake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 16"Moana Ocean Adventure Play SetLightning McQueen and Tow Mater Die Cast Set – Cars on the RoadJasmine Classic Doll Gift Set – Aladdin
Extra 25% Off Home and KitchenMickey Mouse Musical Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Band Concert – Disney100 Special MomentsThe Little Mermaid Throw – Live Action FilmWalt Disney World 2023 Pennant PillowJakku Starbucks Mug – Been There Series – Star WarsDisneyland Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Black
Extra 25% Off Clothing and PajamasMonsters, Inc. "Warning" T-Shirt for KidsDisney Princess Short Sleep Set for GirlsStitch Holiday Sweater for MenMickey Mouse and Donald Duck Holiday Family Matching Sleep Set for KidsDisney Classics Christmas Pullover Hoodie for Adults
