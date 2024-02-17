It’s a long weekend, and that means special deals are happening now at Disney Store and guests can enjoy an Extra 25% off select sale items! If you’ve been eager to stock up on Disney essentials or get a treat for someone special in your life today’s the day to shop.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Start your President’s Day weekend off right by swinging by Disney Store

From character inspired clothes, toys, home and more this limited time event allows fans to save an Extra 25% off select items. But hurry, the sale only lasts through Monday (February 19)!

Whether shopping holiday items you might have missed, to cute collectibles and hot toys to keep the kids entertained, now's a great time to visit Disney Store.

Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.

at checkout to unlock even more savings. Spending more than $75+ (pre tax)? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.

for free standard shipping. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Extra 25% Off Dooney & Bourke and Loungefly

Extra 25% Off Toys

Extra 25% Off Home and Kitchen

Extra 25% Off Clothing and Pajamas

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!