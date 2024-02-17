Shop Til You Drop! Take an Extra 25% Off Select Sale Items at Disney Store

It’s a long weekend, and that means special deals are happening now at Disney Store and guests can enjoy an Extra 25% off select sale items! If you’ve been eager to stock up on Disney essentials or get a treat for someone special in your life today’s the day to shop.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Start your President’s Day weekend off right by swinging by Disney Store to score great deals on already discounted merchandise.
  • From character inspired clothes, toys, home and more this limited time event allows fans to save an Extra 25% off select items. But hurry, the sale only lasts through Monday (February 19)!
  • Whether shopping holiday items you might have missed, to cute collectibles and hot toys to keep the kids entertained, now's a great time to visit Disney Store.
  • Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.
  • Spending more than $75+ (pre tax)? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Extra 25% Off Dooney & Bourke and Loungefly

Moana Dooney & Bourke Drawstring Bag

Disney100 Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Disneyland Magic Key Holder

Spider-Man Faux Fur Loungefly Mini Backpack

Chip 'n Dale's Rescue Rangers Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney100

Minnie Mouse Sequined Loungefly Mini Backpack

Extra 25% Off Toys

Ariel’s Adventures Story Set – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film

Minnie Mouse Strawberry Cupcake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 16"

Moana Ocean Adventure Play Set

Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater Die Cast Set – Cars on the Road

Jasmine Classic Doll Gift Set – Aladdin

Extra 25% Off Home and Kitchen

Mickey Mouse Musical Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – The Band Concert – Disney100 Special Moments

The Little Mermaid Throw – Live Action Film

Walt Disney World 2023 Pennant Pillow

Jakku Starbucks Mug – Been There Series – Star Wars

Disneyland Geometric Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Black

Extra 25% Off Clothing and Pajamas

Monsters, Inc. "Warning" T-Shirt for Kids

Disney Princess Short Sleep Set for Girls

Stitch Holiday Sweater for Men

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck Holiday Family Matching Sleep Set for Kids

Disney Classics Christmas Pullover Hoodie for Adults

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

