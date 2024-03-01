A new month means it’s time to celebrate and Disney Store is marking the occasion with an Extra 25% off select sale items! This weekend fans can browse a wide selection of already discounted items and enjoy further price cuts when they use the code EXTRA25.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Spring is almost here, and as we dance our way into the month of March, Disney Store is giving fans plenty of reasons to be excited to shop.

Now through Sunday, (March 3rd) guests can save an Extra 25% off select items including toys, accessories, decor and clothing.

The lineup includes kids costumes, some Christmas and Hanukkah merch, Loungefly bags, Disney100 and so much more!

Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.

at checkout to unlock even more savings. Spending more than $75+ (pre tax)? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.

for free standard shipping. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Extra 25% Off Dooney & Bourke and Loungefly

Frozen 10th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Backpack

Disney Classics Christmas Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag

Frozen Loungefly Mini Backpack

Avatar: The Way of Water Loungefly Crossbody Bag

Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney Parks – Disney100

Extra 25% Off Toys and Costumes

Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater Die Cast Set – Cars on the Road

Grogu The Child Baby Yoda Plush Doll

Wolverine Slash Action Claw – X-Men '97

Bruno Costume for Kids – Encanto

Jasmine Adaptive Costume for Kids – Aladdin

Extra 25% Off Home and Kitchen

Santa Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Holiday Snowglobe

Encanto Serving Bowl

Fantasyland Castle Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Kermit the Frog Cookie Jar – The Muppets

Frozen 10th Anniversary Throw Blanket

Extra 25% Off Clothing and Pajamas

Encanto Dress for Girls

Main Street U.S.A. Parlor Dress – Disney Parks Dress Shop

Mickey Mouse and Friends Floral Woven Shirt for Adults by Tommy Bahama

Disneyland Spirit Jersey for Adults – Blue and Purple

Mickey Mouse Holiday Family Matching Pajama Set for Kids by Munki Munki

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!