March is winding down but Disney Store’s deals are ramping up! For a limited time, guests can take an Extra 25% off select sale items as they stock up on magical essentials. This weekend fans can browse a wide selection of already discounted items and enjoy further price cuts when they use the code EXTRA25.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Spring has arrived and so have the shopping deals! Disney Store is giving fans plenty of reasons to be excited to shop as they bring back one of their most popular merchandise events.
- Now through Sunday, (March 31st) guests can save an Extra 25% off select items including toys, accessories, decor and clothing.
- The lineup includes kids costumes, some Christmas and Hanukkah merch, Loungefly bags, Disney100 and so much more!
- Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.
- Spending more than $75+ (pre tax)? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Extra 25% Off Fashion AccessoriesDisney Classics Christmas Dooney & Bourke Camera BagChip 'n Dale's Rescue Rangers Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney100Mickey Mouse and Friends ''Piccadilly Paisley'' Wristlet by Vera BradleyMickey Mouse and Friends ''Piccadilly Paisley'' Tote Bag by Vera BradleyMickey and Minnie Mouse Icon Holiday Backpack by Stoney Clover Lane
Extra 25% Off Toys and CostumesKing Triton's ''All-Powerful'' Trident – The Little Mermaid – Live Action FilmSuper Skrull Action Figure by Diamond Select Toys – The MarvelsLuisa Costume for Kids – EncantoJack Skellington Cuddleez Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas – Large 24''LEGO Hulkbuster 76210 – Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron
Extra 25% Off Home and KitchenDisneyland Starbucks Ceramic TumblerBruno Wooden Plate – EncantoElsa and Anna Accent Pillow – Frozen 10th AnniversaryFantasyland Castle Stainless Steel Tumbler with StrawMiss Piggy Tumbler with Straw and Charm – The Muppets
Extra 25% Off Clothing and PajamasDapper Dans Knit Polo for Men - Main Street U.S.A.Sulley Hooded Robe for Kids – Monsters, Inc.Senator Bail Organa Security Aide Jacket for Adults – Star WarsMickey Mouse Off-the-Shoulder Dress for Women by Tommy BahamaAriel and Friends PJ PALS Set for Girls – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com