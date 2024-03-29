March is winding down but Disney Store’s deals are ramping up! For a limited time, guests can take an Extra 25% off select sale items as they stock up on magical essentials. This weekend fans can browse a wide selection of already discounted items and enjoy further price cuts when they use the code EXTRA25.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Spring has arrived and so have the shopping deals! Disney Store is giving fans plenty of reasons to be excited to shop as they bring back one of their most popular merchandise events.

Now through Sunday, (March 31st) guests can save an Extra 25% off select items including toys, accessories, decor and clothing.

The lineup includes kids costumes, some Christmas and Hanukkah merch, Loungefly bags, Disney100 and so much more!

Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.

at checkout to unlock even more savings. Spending more than $75+ (pre tax)? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.

for free standard shipping. Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Extra 25% Off Fashion Accessories

Extra 25% Off Toys and Costumes

Extra 25% Off Home and Kitchen

Extra 25% Off Clothing and Pajamas

