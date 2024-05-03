Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting special savings as part of bonus Weekend Savings event where guests can take an Extra 30% Off Sale Items with the code EXTRA30.

Disney Store has another incredible offering for fans this week as they kick off another limited time Flash Sale.

Now through Monday (May 6th), guests can enjoy additional savings on select sale and clearance items when they stock up on magical goodies for themselves or others.

This limited time deal is an Extra 30% Off Sale Items including home, decor, clothing, collectible and toys too!

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Well there you have it! Disney’s Extra 30% Off Sale Items offer is sure to be a winner with every Disney fan. Whether it’s apparel for the family, seasonal gifts for a loved one, or a magical surprise just because, this sale is one you won’t want to miss.