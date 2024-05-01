Fantasy Flash Sale: 30% Off Loungefly, Spirit Jersey, and Ear Headbands

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, Disney Store will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 30% Off Loungefly, Spirit Jersey and Headbands.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at Disney Store and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!

Today Disney Store is offering 30% Off Loungefly, Spirit Jersey and Headbands including

Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Loungefly

Marvel The Avengers Loungefly Mini Backpack

Mickey Mouse and Friends Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disneyland 2024

Minnie Mouse Sequin Loungefly Mini Backpack – Rose Gold

Stitch and Angel Loungefly Mini Backpack – Lilo & Stitch

Loki Loungefly Crossbody Bag

Ear Headbands

Ghost-Spider Ear Headband for Adults

Minnie Mouse and Friends Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

Mickey Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Disneyland 2024

Ursula Ear Headband for Adults – The Little Mermaid

Mickey Mouse Floral Ear Headband for Adults

Spirit Jersey

Disney Eats Macaron Spirit Jersey Zip Hoodie for Adults – Disneyland

Grogu Back to Front Spirit Jersey for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Orange Bird Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024

Star Wars Spirit Jersey for Kids

Minnie Mouse Spirit Jersey for Adults – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024

Well there you have it! 30% Off Loungefly, Spirit Jersey and Headbands is sure to be a winner with every Disney fashionista. From cool apparel and character collectibles to cute accessories for your next Disney bound this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at Disney Store.