It’s been a while since we’ve seen Fennec Shand on screen, but that doesn’t mean she’s not on our minds. While there’s no announced return date for the character, she has made an appearance at Disney Store as a new Special Edition Star Wars Doll.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In the past two years, Star Wars fans have been able to expand their Special Edition Doll

Fennec brings her powerful persona and strong presence to any Star Wars display, or toy box in the most fashionable way as part of Disney’s ever growing doll collection.

True to her on-screen look, the doll has long braided hair with streaks of orange that also perfectly compliment her black and orange tactical gear.

Fennec wears thick boots and matching forearm guards and carries a large rifle so she’s ready for combat at a moment’s notice.

While we don’t know when we can see Fennec back in action, fans can revisit her storylines on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+.

The special edition Fennec Shand doll is available at Disney Store

A link to the doll can be found below.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Fennec Shand Special Edition Doll – Star Wars – 10 3/4" – $49.99

Special Edition

Sculpted Fennec Shand features and rooted hair

Fully poseable with multiple points of articulation

Blaster accessory

Comes in clear window display packaging with scenic background

Ages 3+

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!