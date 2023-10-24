FitXR Adds Disney Music to Its Immersive VR Workouts

FitXR has launched its Disney collection with music from ten iconic movies and shows in all five of FitXR’s workout studios.

What’s Happening:

FitXR, the leading VR workout platform with the largest offering of fitness classes, is bringing Disney’s iconic music to its cutting-edge, immersive VR fitness platform.

Beginning on October 23, FitXR users can access the Disney collection with specially curated classes within each of FitXR’s five studios – Box, Dance, HIIT, Sculpt, and Combat.

The incorporation of Disney music into these classes creates a magical workout experience like no other. Participants can expect to be motivated and inspired by the uplifting music that has captured the hearts of audiences around the globe for generations.

FitXR’s Disney collection will feature music from ten different Disney movies and shows, including classics like The Lion King, Hercules and Frozen, as well as Disney Channel Originals like Hannah Montana, High School Musical and The Cheetah Girls.

The full list of classes in FitXR’s Disney Collection include:

Disney Rapid Reps (Box)

Disney Combat Combos (Combat)

Dancing With Disney (Dance)

Disney Drills (Combat)

Disney Sculpt Sweat (Sculpt)

Beginner Disney Boxing (Box)

Disney HIIT Hype (HIIT)

What They’re Saying: