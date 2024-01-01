New Year, New Merch, and Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney!

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Happy New Year! 2024 is already off to a big start and shopDisney is celebrating with tons of new merchandise collections. But that’s not all, the online retailer is treating guests to Free Shipping on any size order! Whether you’re finding that perfect accessory for your upcoming Disney vacation, buying gift for a loved one or simply treating yourself, be sure to take advantage of Free Shipping sitewide on shopDisney no matter how you spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • We love it when we can shop for Disney essentials and not have to pay for shipping, so naturally, we’re heading over to shopDisney for Free Shipping on any size order!
  • Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
  • shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

  • With 2024 already showing off several new collections, this is a great time to pick up something magical and charming that speaks to your Disney fandom!
  • However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

New, New, New

Isabela Musical Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Encanto

Kermit Cuddleez Plush – Large 27 1/2"

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Lunar New Year 2024

The Mandalorian Baseball Cap for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Big Hero 6 Pullover Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Women

New Under $20

R2-D2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle – Star Wars

Disney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Sensational Snacks – Micro 4 3/4"

Mickey Mouse "2024" Slap Bracelet – Disney Parks

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger – The First Chapter – Starter Deck – Aurora and Simba

Minnie Mouse Long Sleeve Stretchie Sleeper for Baby

Disney Parks

Disneyland Zip Hoodie for Women

Walt Disney World Icons T-Shirt for Adults

Horace Horsecollar and Clarabelle Cow MagicBand+ – Disney100 – Limited Edition

Disneyland Loungefly Mini Backpack

Walt Disney World Puzzle Set

Barely Necessities Picks

Disney Classic Characters Denim Jacket by Cakeworthy – Disney100

Tiana and Naveen Wedding Doll Set – The Princess and the Frog

Miles Morales Spider-Man Talking Action Figure – Marvel Power Icons

Groot Cuddleez Plush – Large 24"

The Rescuers Water Bottle

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.