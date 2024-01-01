New Year, New Merch, and Free Shipping on Any Size Order at shopDisney!

Happy New Year! 2024 is already off to a big start and shopDisney is celebrating with tons of new merchandise collections. But that’s not all, the online retailer is treating guests to Free Shipping on any size order! Whether you’re finding that perfect accessory for your upcoming Disney vacation, buying gift for a loved one or simply treating yourself, be sure to take advantage of Free Shipping sitewide on shopDisney no matter how you spend.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- We love it when we can shop for Disney essentials and not have to pay for shipping, so naturally, we’re heading over to shopDisney for Free Shipping on any size order!
- Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- With 2024 already showing off several new collections, this is a great time to pick up something magical and charming that speaks to your Disney fandom!
- However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
New, New, NewIsabela Musical Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – EncantoKermit Cuddleez Plush – Large 27 1/2"Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Lunar New Year 2024The Mandalorian Baseball Cap for Adults – Star Wars: The MandalorianBig Hero 6 Pullover Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Women
New Under $20R2-D2 Stainless Steel Water Bottle – Star WarsDisney Munchlings Mystery Plush – Sensational Snacks – Micro 4 3/4"Mickey Mouse "2024" Slap Bracelet – Disney ParksDisney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger – The First Chapter – Starter Deck – Aurora and Simba
Minnie Mouse Long Sleeve Stretchie Sleeper for Baby
Disney ParksDisneyland Zip Hoodie for WomenWalt Disney World Icons T-Shirt for AdultsHorace Horsecollar and Clarabelle Cow MagicBand+ – Disney100 – Limited EditionDisneyland Loungefly Mini BackpackWalt Disney World Puzzle Set
Barely Necessities PicksDisney Classic Characters Denim Jacket by Cakeworthy – Disney100Tiana and Naveen Wedding Doll Set – The Princess and the FrogMiles Morales Spider-Man Talking Action Figure – Marvel Power IconsGroot Cuddleez Plush – Large 24"The Rescuers Water Bottle
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com