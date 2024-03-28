Disney Store is wrapping up the month of March by bringing back their Free Shipping offer! Guests looking to secure magical savings will want to stop by the online retailer as today only, they can enjoy Free Shipping sitewide at Disney Store no matter how they spend.

Embrace the charm and fashion trends of the Spring and treat yourself to awesome merchandise at the same time! Disney Store is offering guests Free Shipping on any size order

Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

Disney Store usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Mother’s Day, school Graduations, summer vacation and so much more are just around the Disney gift or suitcase keepsake is a welcome addition to any collection, and with this deal in place, now’s the best time to shop.

However guests choose to take advantage of the savings is up to them, just have fun!

New, New, New

Stitch Attacks Snacks Plush – Macaron – March

Fennec Shand Special Edition Doll – Star Wars – 10 3/4"

Secrets of the Octopus Book – National Geographic

Spider-Man Dangle Charm by Pandora

Toy Story Hooded Jacket for Kids

New Under $20

Orange Bird Pin – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024 – Limited Release

LEGO DUPLO Mack at the Race Play Set 10417 – Cars

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game by Ravensburger – Into the Inklands – Starter Deck – Moana and Scrooge McDuck

Bluey Family Action Figure Set

Star Funko Pop! Vinyl – Wish

Disney Parks

Finding Nemo MagicBand +

Goofy Mug – Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse Baseball Cap for Adults – Disneyland

Disney Eats Macaron Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World

Mickey Mouse Icon Flip Flops for Adults by Havaianas – Disneyland

Barely Necessities Picks

Sensory Science Activity Kit – National Geographic

Galaxy's Edge LIGHTSABER Blade 36" – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

LEGO Isabela's Flowerpot 43237 – Encanto

Disney Animators' Collection Belle Mini Doll Play Set – 5"

Luke Skywalker, R2-D2 and Grogu Talking Action Figure Set – Star Wars Power Force – 10" H

