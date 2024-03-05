The new week is already off to a great start and Disney Store is hoping to make things even better with their Free Shipping offer! That’s right, the monthly deal has popped up once again and today only, guests can enjoy Free Shipping sitewide at Disney Store no matter how they spend.

What’s Happening:

Dive into a new month and treat yourself to awesome merchandise at the same time! Disney Store is offering guests Free Shipping on any size order

Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

Disney Store usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Easter is on the horizon and those baskets aren’t going to fill themselves. Guests can shop a delightful range of Springtime gifts for the little Disney fans or secure that must-have item they’ve been waiting to get since they deserve a treat too!

However guests choose to take advantage of the savings is up to them, just have fun!

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

New, New, New

Mickey Mouse and Friends Shamrock T-Shirt for Women – St. Patrick’s Day

Piglet "Picked for You" Figure by Jim Shore – Winnie the Pooh

Aladdin "Agrabah" Fashion T-Shirt for Adults

Meilin Disney nuiMOs Plush – Turning Red

Orange Bird Stainless Steel Tumbler by Corkcicle – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024

New Under $20

Mickey Mouse Summer Swim Slides for Kids

Groot Phone Grip & Stand by PopSockets – Guardians of the Galaxy

Chip Succulent Pin – Beauty and the Beast

Heeler 4WD Family Vehicle – Bluey

Mickey Mouse Water Bottle

Disney Parks

Cinderella Castle Laser Cube by Arribas – Walt Disney World

Daisy Duck Ear Headband for Adults

Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey for Adults – Blue and Purple

Minnie Mouse Play in the Park Plush – Small 14"

Sleeping Beauty Castle MagicBand+ – Disneyland

Barely Necessities Picks

Robin Hood Corduroy Baseball Cap for Adults

Beauty and the Beast Mini Lip Set by Sigma Beauty

Spider-Man Action Figure Set – Marvel Toybox

Mickey Mouse and Friends Costume Set for Kids

Star Wars Sunglasses for Kids

