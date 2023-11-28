Disney+ Subscribers Can Commemorate 10 Years of “Frozen” with Collectible Key from shopDisney

It’s been a while since shopDisney introduced a Collectible Key so you know this release is something special. With the smash hit film Frozen reaching its 10th anniversary this month, Disney is marking the occasion with a fun keepsake celebrating the movie milestone.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

For the first time in forever shopDisney is bringing back their fan favorite Collectible Keys, and as you can tell from the start of this sentence, it’s themed to Frozen !

! 2023 is a big year for Disney with this being their 100th anniversary and it’s also a big year for Frozen . A decade ago the film arrived in theaters and took audiences of all ages by storm and now fans can commemorate the movie with a themed Key.

. A decade ago the film arrived in theaters and took audiences of all ages by storm and now fans can commemorate the movie with a themed Key. The Frozen 10th Anniversary Collectible Key features a frosty blue, purple, and white color scheme that instantly transports us to Arendelle! The middle of the key is decorated with a “10″ and with Anna and Elsa’s peaceful faces on either side.

Frozen 10th Anniversary Collectible Key – Special Edition

The Key tines are shaped like the royal palace and are dotted with “frozen fractals” and blue-white snowflakes of various sizes. Above it is the same snowflake pattern only this time the background is light blue.

As for the back of the Key—the signature Disney “D”— it features the same pattern and dark blue coloring as the tines

The Frozen Collectible Key is available now for Disney+ subscribers as part of Special Access

Collectible Key is While Disney hasn’t announced sales to the general public, traditionally items offered as part of Disney+ Special Access are later made available to everyone.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!