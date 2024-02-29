We are so excited for Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) 2024, not only because it’s our favorite convention, but because this is the first time that Funko will have a booth at the show…and they’re bringing Loungefly and Mondo along for the ride! But before the fun begins, guest will need to make a reservation to shop and there’s only a limited time to reserve their spot.

What’s Happening:

San Diego Comic-Con might be the convention everyone thinks they want to attend, but in my book the best event is actually C2E2! Laughing Place has been attending the midwest Con since 2020 and this year we will finally be able to experience a proper Funko Booth.

they want to attend, but in my book the best event is actually C2E2! Laughing Place has been attending the midwest Con since 2020 and this year we will finally be able to experience a proper Funko Booth. From April 26-28, 2024 fans will descend on McCormick Place in Chicago to attend panels, meet celebrities, browse the show floor, and visit the Funko Booth!

This year’s immersive experience is themed to air travel as Funko Airlines—“Where Fun Takes Flight”—lifts the spirits (and empties the wallets!) of excited collectors.

Considering there’s an exciting lineup of exclusives debuting at C2E2, Funko has laid out some important information

Funko, Mondo and Loungefly will share Booth #100 but each will be divided into their own sections. No reservation is required for Loungefly, but guests will need reservations for both Funko and Mondo

Reservations:

To submit a reservation request, guests must have a valid C2E2 badge for the day they wish to visit the Funko or Mondo booths.

for the day they wish to visit the Funko or Mondo booths. Reservation requests are not guaranteed, and are assigned on a first come, first served basis.

Guests must purchase tickets and activate their badge to be able to submit a reservation request.

and be able to Links to the reservation system will be sent out to the email guests provide, 24 hours before the reservations open April 4th, 2024 12 PM CT .

. While C2E2 runs for 3 days, guests will only be able to make one (1) reservation for the Funko booth and one (1) reservation for the Mondo booth.﻿

Good to Know:

Funko Airways is located at Booth #100.

Visiting the Funko, Loungefly, or Mondo booths does not guarantee you any specific item(s). Items may sell out by the time you reach the front of the line.

In addition to the C2E2, some exclusives will be launching online on Friday, April 26 at 9am PT directly through the brands and/or fan channel retailers. More information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Funko Panel:

Beyond checking out new merchandise at C2E2, fans can also attend the multi-brand panel on Saturday in room #S404 at 1:45–2:45 pm CT.

