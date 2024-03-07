Blossom into the new season with Spring-inspired offerings from Funko and Loungefly! With the Easter holiday taking place this month too, Disney fans will surely be on the lookout for character themed gifts to fill those Easter Baskets.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Funko and Loungefly are giving Disney fans plenty of reasons to get excited for Spring with new collectibles and accessories starring Disney and Marvel characters.

Loungefly is ready to bound into the season with their Stitch Springtime Daisy Collection. The charming alien is taking in the best of nature and has crafted himself a crown made of daisies. He’s also anxious to touch everything from baby ducklings to long legged frogs.

As for Funko, they’re delivering dozens of smiles with Pocket Pop! 3-packs ($13.00 each) packaged on a cute carrot that’s synonymous with the Easter Bunny. These packs feature 2 sets with Disney Princesses (Jasmine, Rapunzel, Ariel; Tiana, Belle, Cinderella) and 2 sets with Marvel Heroes (Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk; Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket).

The Princess and Marvel Hero themes carry over to a new Egg Pocket Pop! that are currently available for pre-order. There are four characters in each wave and are sold in packs of six ($29.99) so there will be some duplicates.

Each Pocket Pop! is encapsulated in a colorful egg that opens to reveal the miniature figure.

Finally, there's a series of chocolate Pop! figures decorated with colorful “foil” wrapping that has been slightly undone to reveal the sweet (but not actually edible) Easter treats. Choose from Mickey, Minnie, and Captain America ($12 each).

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!