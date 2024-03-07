Well, well, well, Funko is a quarter of a century old and as they commemorate the company milestone, the brand has just introduced a new premium collectible line: Project Fred. The first item in the line is a Bob’s Big Boy figure that pays homage to Funko’s first product the Wacky Wobbler.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Whether you love Funko Pop!, Soda, Rewind, Plush, Pins or Games, the pop culture lifestyle brand has probably made an impact on what’s in your collection.

Now they’re about to give you another reason to create more space in your home as they launch a new premium collectible line: Project Fred.

Derived from all things pop culture and nostalgia, the new collection stands as Funko’s first concentrated foray into the world of premium collectibles, expanding the Company’s product portfolio to touch and impact every level of collector – from casual to Funatic and beyond.

Kicking off the line is Project Fred 01 – Bob’s Big Boy which is inspired by the iconic food mascot. It’s also a nod to Funko’s first product, the Wacky Wobbler.

which is inspired by the iconic food mascot. It’s also a nod to Funko’s first product, the Wacky Wobbler. Project Fred 01 spotlights Freddy, Funko’s mascot, embodying some of the most nostalgic brands in pop culture, beginning with the Big Boy food icon.

Details and Exclusivity:

The collectible is a substantial and sophisticated addition to a pop culture connoisseur’s display, standing at an impressive 11″ tall.

Adding to the collectability, only 750 of this hard vinyl item will be produced for this drop, and 75 of the figures will be a variant of Freddy in an alternate Bob’s Big Boy outfit.

Priced at $295, each figure is encased in premium matte packaging, complete with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Teaming with EQL

Aiding in Funko’s “fans-first” philosophy, Project Fred 01 – Bob’s Big Boy will be powered by EQL, the ecommerce end-to-end launch platform.

This means that the collectible can’t be purchased yet ; fans must enter for a chance to purchase the Project Fred figure. The entry opened on March 7 and closes on March 11 at 12 AM PT.

; fans the Project Fred figure. The entry opened on March 7 and closes on March 11 at 12 AM PT. Utilizing EQL’s proprietary drop structure, the platform helps brands get the world’s most in-demand products into the hands of passionate fans, and makes launches more reliable, fair, and memorable.

What They’re Saying:

Mike Becker, Senior Vice President, Creative & Entertainment: “As we look beyond our 25th anniversary, we’re taking it back to where it all began with our first Wacky Wobbler by bringing Bob’s Big Boy and Funko together again for Project Fred.”

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!