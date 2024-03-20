Spider-Man does whatever a spider can and then some! As Peter Parker has matured and changed throughout Marvel Comics, movies and games, he’s obtained new powers and looks to match these upgrades. This spring Funko is focusing on the Gamerverse version of Spidey in his velocity suit with an exclusive Pop! figure at Entertainment Earth.

Gamerverse Spider-Man has swung into the offices at Funko and now he’s come out looking like a rather awesome Pop! figure!

Dressed in his Velocity Suit flowing with blitz powers to get from place to place even faster than before, Spider-Man hovers in the air mid jump thanks to a perfectly placed transparent stand that allows him to look awesome in your display case.

Spider-Man 2 Peter Parker Velocity Suit Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #974 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

While the traditional red and blue colorings of Peter Parker’s suit are very visible, electro blue power bands are featured throughout to give the sense of the activated Velocity Suit.

And just in case you weren’t sure, this look is from the incredible Spider-Man 2 game

The Gamererse Spider-Man Funko Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

It sells for $14.99 and is expected to ship in May 2024.

